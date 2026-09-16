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English NewsNewsIndiaDhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Gets Bail From MP High Court

Dhirendra Shastri’s Brother Shaligram Garg Gets Bail From MP High Court

Shaligram Garg had first moved the Chhatarpur District and Sessions Court seeking bail. The application was filed on August 25, 2026, before Special Judge Nidhi Saxena.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

Shaligram Garg, brother of Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has received major relief in a bail case after the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed his bail application.

The court has ordered his release on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, subject to conditions. Garg had approached the High Court after the Chhatarpur district court rejected his bail plea.

District Court Had Rejected Bail Plea

Shaligram Garg had first moved the Chhatarpur District and Sessions Court seeking bail. The application was filed on August 25, 2026, before Special Judge Nidhi Saxena.

The matter could not be heard immediately due to the court vacation and was taken up on August 29. After hearing arguments from both sides, the district court rejected Garg’s bail application on August 31, 2026.

Following the rejection, his lawyers approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail.

High Court Grants Bail On Rs 50,000 Bond

During the hearing before the High Court, the defence presented arguments in support of Garg’s bail plea. After considering the submissions from both sides and the facts related to the case, the court accepted the bail application.

The High Court directed that Garg be released on a Rs 50,000 personal bond, subject to the conditions imposed by the court. His release process from jail will now begin.

Legal Proceedings In Case To Continue

After the district court rejected his bail plea, Garg’s legal team exercised the option of approaching the High Court.

With the High Court granting him conditional bail, Garg has received relief in the matter. However, the legal proceedings in the case will continue.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
MP High Court Dhirendra Shastri Dhirendra Shastri Brother
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