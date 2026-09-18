Dhami lights diya on PM's birthday, wishes him long life

Dehradun, Sep 17 (PTI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday lit a diya at his residence here on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday and wished him a long, healthy and successful life.

The chief minister said Modi has given the country's development journey new direction and momentum through his leadership. He said India is establishing a distinct global identity and moving forward with a resolve of self-reliance, with Uttarakhand also ensuring its active participation in the endeavour.

Dhami said Modi has a special affection for Uttarakhand and under his guidance, various projects related to connectivity, religious and spiritual tourism, development of border areas, infrastructure facilities, and public welfare have gained new momentum in the state.

Dhami said the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ programme -- launched by the BJP to mark Modi's birthday and celebrate 25 years of his continuous public service -- was not merely a lamp-lighting event, but a symbol of the affection, respect, and good wishes the people of Uttarakhand hold for the prime minister.

He said the flame of the lamp expresses wishes for the prime minister's healthy, long, and successful life as well as the continued progress and prosperity of the nation.

Dhami said various service and public welfare activities were being organised across the state to mark the prime minister's birthday to further strengthen the spirit of service, dedication, and public welfare.

Earlier, Dhami participated in a programme to light 2,100 earthen lamps on the banks of the Yamuna River at Haripur Kalsi, around 45 km from here, as part of the 'Aashirwad Ka Diya' initiative.

He also participated in the Yamuna aarti along with seers, devotees, and local residents. A statue of Goddess Yamuna was unveiled, and a bathing ghat developed at a cost of Rs 7.52 crore was inaugurated on the occasion. PTI DPT RHL

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