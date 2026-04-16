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HomeNewsIndiaEight Devotees Killed In Road Accident Near Mantralayam In Andhra, Several Injured

Eight Devotees Killed In Road Accident Near Mantralayam In Andhra, Several Injured

Eight devotees, including five women, died and several others were injured after a goods vehicle collided head-on with a tanker in Mantralayam, Kurnool district.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:10 AM (IST)

Chilakaladona: At least eight devotees, including five women, were killed and several others injured after a goods vehicle collided head-on with a tanker here in Mantralayam of Kurnool district, a police official said.

The accident occurred when the devotees were travelling to Mantralayam for darshan of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, and the vehicle carrying 16 passengers rammed into the tanker, resulting in the fatal crash.

"Eight devotees died on the spot, while several others sustained injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment," Yemmiganur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N Bhargavi told reporters.

A minor girl and two men also died in the accident. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Devotees Injured Road Accident In Andhra Pradesh Devottes Killed Accident In Mantralayam Sri Raghavendra Swamy Vehicle With 16 Passengers
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