Denied Entry For Wearing Shorts, Woman Clashes With Priest, Cops At Temple. Video Viral

A woman was caught on camera arguing with a temple priest and police officers after being denied entry for wearing shorts. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

The viral video, recorded by another visitor, shows the woman raising her voice at both the priest and a female police officer who stopped her at the temple gates. In the clip, she can be heard saying, “I’m not going to listen to anyone, you need to learn how to talk to people.”

Meanwhile, the woman filming the video can be heard remarking, “She has worn shorts to a temple and is now fighting with the priest and police, claiming she is right in doing so. The police are right in denying her entry.”

Woman got into a heated argument with the police and the priest after being denied entry for wearing shorts

Video Sparks Social Media Debate

The video quickly spread across social platforms, sparking a heated debate on the internet over the woman's outfit and the temple dress codes. Many users supported the temple authorities, pointing out that dress codes are a long-standing custom.

One user wrote, "All temples do have a strict dress code for all their places for both gemders. It is taught from childhood for common sense. Sadly it is supposed to be imposed as rules because people don't have any sense."

Another commented, “When temple management has set certain guidelines, just follow them. If you don’t agree, you always have the option of praying outside instead of creating a scene.”

"Respecting tradition is important. Hindu temples should maintain a clear dress code for all visitors to preserve sanctity and decorum," another wrote.

Several others slammed the woman’s behavior, arguing that raising her voice inside a place of worship disrupts its spiritual and peaceful atmosphere.

The incident has once again put the spotlight on rules surrounding attire in places of worship. Most temples in India enforce strict dress codes for both men and women, rooted in tradition and religious sentiment.

While enforcement varies from region to region, clashes like this highlight growing friction between personal choice and cultural norms.