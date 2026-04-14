Telangana CM Reddy Slams NDA Over Delimitation, Flags ‘Injustice’ To Southern States

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana CM Reddy alleges delimitation will harm southern states.

He claims proposal unfairly benefits northern states with more seats.

Reddy demands justice for SCs, STs, and women in the South.

He suggests a hybrid delimitation model to ensure fairness.

Delimitation Row: Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the NDA government at the Centre over delimitation, alleging that women, SCs and STs in southern states would face "injustice" if there is no adequate increase in the number of seats.

Addressing a gathering after paying tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Reddy said he had raised the delimitation issue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was allegedly seeking to increase the number of seats in Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat at the cost of southern states.

He said he did not deny that the representation of women, SCs and STs in northern states would benefit if seats were increased on a pro rata basis.

He said Lok Sabha seats in Kerala would go up to 30 from 20 and from 80 to 120 in Uttar Pradesh if the total number is increased by 50 per cent on a pro rata basis.

"If there is an increase of 30 seats in a northern state, reservation for Dalits and STs there may increase. I do not deny that. But will Dalits, STs and women in southern states not lose if the seats decrease?" he said.

Reddy asked whether the Centre would like to cause a loss to Dalits, STs and women in southern states because they had successfully controlled population growth as per national policy in the past.

He favoured taking up a struggle to increase the number of constituencies in Telangana and other states.

Stating that the Congress does not have any objection to the Bill proposed to be introduced in Parliament to provide reservation for women, Reddy said his government would be ready to pass legislation on women’s quota in the Assembly.

Attacking the BRS, he said SCs, STs and backward classes were not given adequate representation in the Cabinet when the regional party was in power.

In contrast, he said, the Congress government has ensured representation of leaders from these communities in the Cabinet and other key positions.

In a veiled criticism of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said some leaders were not attending Assembly sessions as they would have to address Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, a Dalit leader, with respect.

He also highlighted measures taken by the Congress government for the welfare of SCs, STs and backward classes, including the appointment of persons from these sections as Vice Chancellors.

Most beneficiaries of the 4.50 lakh Indiramma housing scheme belong to SCs and STs. Of the 67,000 government jobs filled by his government during the last two years, over 50,000 were given to SCs, STs, backward classes and minorities, he said.

Warning that delimitation based on a pro rata formula would cause "injustice" to southern states, Reddy on Monday called for a consensus-building process through wider consultations with political parties and others.

He alleged a "conspiracy" by the BJP to ensure that southern states are stripped of their political influence.

Reddy urged the Prime Minister to consider a "hybrid" model of delimitation in which 50 per cent of seats would be increased on a pro rata basis and the remaining 50 per cent based on GSDP.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Congress never responded positively to women’s reservation despite being in power for long, though stalwarts like B R Ambedkar also favoured it.

He said a delimitation committee headed by a Supreme Court judge, along with state-level committees, would be appointed, and public opinion would be elicited. PTI SJR SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)