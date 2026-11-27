Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has invited floor leaders of Opposition parties to a meeting at his residence on Saturday (November 28) to formulate a common strategy against the government's expected move to reintroduce a Constitutional Amendment Bill linked to delimitation. The meeting is scheduled for 11.30 am at 10, Rajaji Marg.



Floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties in Parliament are expected to attend. Invitations have also been sent to parties outside the alliance, including the DMK, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), according to PTI. It remains unclear whether all the invited parties will participate.

Special Parliament Sitting From November 30

The meeting comes ahead of a special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the government is expected to take up the delimitation-linked legislation.

The Union Cabinet is understood to have approved a fresh bill linked to women's reservation and delimitation on Friday, raising the possibility of its introduction during the special sitting.

The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will meet from December 2. Both Houses are scheduled to conclude their sittings on December 3, depending on the requirements of government business.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan issued separate directives for the reconvening of the Houses, official sources said.

The special sitting is technically an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but the session was not prorogued. The government has convened the Houses to take up what it has described as essential business.

ALSO READ: YSRCP Likely To Back Delimitation Bill, Makes Regional Balance Key Condition

DMK Demands Protection Of Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha Share

Amid the growing debate over delimitation, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his party's opposition to any move that could reduce the state's parliamentary representation.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of Lok Sabha seats must not be reduced under any circumstances. He also called for the current proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, to remain unchanged for another 25 years.

In a statement on Friday, he said the DMK would neither compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests nor abandon its principles.

Congress Questions Government's Move

The Congress also criticised the government's proposed legislative move, arguing that the special sitting was primarily about delimitation rather than women's reservation.

Describing the move as an act of desperation by a "nervous and rattled PM who is under siege", the party said it would oppose the government's plan with firm resolve.