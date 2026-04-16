Is Pakistan-Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Included In the Delimitation Bill, 2026?

The bill aims to reshape India's electoral map and political representation by proposing changes to constituency boundaries and seat allocations. It is planned for rollout before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Centre’s New Delimitation Bill Includes Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Empowers EC For Future Action
Government to introduce 3 bills to reshape electoral map before 2029. Delimitation Bill includes future provision on PoJK delimitation after its return. J&K Assembly may expand to 114 seats.
- Government plans three bills: delimitation, UT seats, and women's reservation.
- Delimitation bill addresses Pakistan-occupied Kashmir constituencies post-reunification.
The Central government is set to introduce three key bills in Parliament, including the Delimitation and Union Territories seat expansion proposals alongside long-awaited 33% women’s reservation in legislatures. The reforms, aimed at rollout before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, are expected to significantly reshape India’s electoral map and political representation.
The Delimitation Bill has became a controversial topic among politicians especially seeing their advantages for one region or party and disadvantage for others and now it includes another reform.
Is PoJK part of Delimitation Bill?
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main purpose of the proposed Delimitation Bill?
Does the Delimitation Bill allow for immediate elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)?
No, the bill does not grant immediate authority for elections in PoJK. The Election Commission can only conduct delimitation for these areas once they cease to be under Pakistan's occupation and come under Indian administration.