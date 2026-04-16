Is Pakistan-Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Included In the Delimitation Bill, 2026?

The Bill includes a forward-looking provision aligned with India’s position that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of the country. It authorises the Election Commission to carry out delimitation for constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that fall under Pakistan’s occupation, but only when the area “ceases to be occupied”.

However, the legislation does not grant any immediate authority to conduct elections in PoJK. It clearly states that the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for such areas only after they come under Indian administration.

“The Election Commission shall act as Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, when the area of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied,” the bill says.

J&K Assembly's Seats Not To Be Less Than 114

Another related proposal, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, empowers the Delimitation Commission to determine the new strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is to be not less than 114 seats. At present, 24 seats are kept vacant for PoJK in the 90-member Assembly, ensuring no dilution of representation from Indian-administered areas. After delimitation, the Assembly strength is expected to rise to 114 seats.

The amendments also propose increasing nominated members in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from five to seven, including representation for women, Kashmiri migrants, and a member from the PoJK refugee community. In addition, the number of Lok Sabha seats from the Union Territory could rise from five to as many as seven.

The changes also revise provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, allowing adjustments in nomination rules for women and displaced persons only after the new delimitation framework comes into effect.

Government leaders, including the Home Minister and Defence Minister, have repeatedly stated that India considers PoJK an integral part of the country and expects its eventual return, while the External Affairs Minister has maintained that Pakistan’s control over the region is illegal.