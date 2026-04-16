Is Pakistan-Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Included In the Delimitation Bill, 2026?

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HomeNewsIndiaCentre’s New Delimitation Bill Includes Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Empowers EC For Future Action

Centre’s New Delimitation Bill Includes Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Empowers EC For Future Action

Government to introduce 3 bills to reshape electoral map before 2029. Delimitation Bill includes future provision on PoJK delimitation after its return. J&K Assembly may expand to 114 seats.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government plans three bills: delimitation, UT seats, and women's reservation.
  • Delimitation bill addresses Pakistan-occupied Kashmir constituencies post-reunification.

The Central government is set to introduce three key bills in Parliament, including the Delimitation and Union Territories seat expansion proposals alongside long-awaited 33% women’s reservation in legislatures. The reforms, aimed at rollout before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, are expected to significantly reshape India’s electoral map and political representation.

The Delimitation Bill has became a controversial topic among politicians especially seeing their advantages for one region or party and disadvantage for others and now it includes another reform.

Is PoJK part of Delimitation Bill?

The Bill includes a forward-looking provision aligned with India’s position that Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of the country. It authorises the Election Commission to carry out delimitation for constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that fall under Pakistan’s occupation, but only when the area “ceases to be occupied”.

However, the legislation does not grant any immediate authority to conduct elections in PoJK. It clearly states that the Election Commission will act as the Delimitation Commission for such areas only after they come under Indian administration.

“The Election Commission shall act as Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, when the area of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied,” the bill says. 

J&K Assembly's Seats Not To Be Less Than 114 

Another related proposal, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, empowers the Delimitation Commission to determine the new strength of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is to be not less than 114 seats. At present, 24 seats are kept vacant for PoJK in the 90-member Assembly, ensuring no dilution of representation from Indian-administered areas. After delimitation, the Assembly strength is expected to rise to 114 seats.

The amendments also propose increasing nominated members in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from five to seven, including representation for women, Kashmiri migrants, and a member from the PoJK refugee community. In addition, the number of Lok Sabha seats from the Union Territory could rise from five to as many as seven.

The changes also revise provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, allowing adjustments in nomination rules for women and displaced persons only after the new delimitation framework comes into effect.

Government leaders, including the Home Minister and Defence Minister, have repeatedly stated that India considers PoJK an integral part of the country and expects its eventual return, while the External Affairs Minister has maintained that Pakistan’s control over the region is illegal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of the proposed Delimitation Bill?

The bill aims to reshape India's electoral map and political representation by proposing changes to constituency boundaries and seat allocations. It is planned for rollout before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Does the Delimitation Bill allow for immediate elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)?

No, the bill does not grant immediate authority for elections in PoJK. The Election Commission can only conduct delimitation for these areas once they cease to be under Pakistan's occupation and come under Indian administration.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Women's Reservation Bill Pakistan Occupied Jammu And Kashmir Parliament Special Session Delimitation Bill Women's Quota Bill Union Territory Bill
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