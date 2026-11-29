The BJP-led NDA government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has convened a special session of Parliament to get the Delimitation Bill passed. Against this backdrop, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP (SP) has announced its support for the Bill.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has reacted to the development, questioning its impact on Sharad Pawar's political image.

In a post on X, Memon said that if the NCP (SP) joins hands with the BJP-led NDA in exchange for a promise of a position in the government, it would destroy Pawar's image as a prominent secular leader.

"This is indeed a very bad bargain," he said.

'Several MPs May Leave NCP (SP)'

Following Sharad Pawar's announcement, the Congress has stepped up its outreach to MPs from the NCP (SP).

According to reports, some of the eight Lok Sabha MPs belonging to Pawar's party may consider leaving the NCP (SP). The New Indian Express, quoting sources, reported that the Congress has reached out to several NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MPs.

The report claimed that if Pawar's party formally joins the BJP-led alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, five of its eight MPs could switch to the Congress. However, these MPs are reportedly not in a position to openly oppose the party's decision at present.

Tensions Between Congress And NCP (SP)

The NCP (SP) has announced that it will not align with the INDIA bloc's stand on the Delimitation Bill and will vote in its favour in Parliament. The decision has triggered a political tussle between the Congress and Sharad Pawar's party.

The Maharashtra Congress also targeted the NCP (SP) through a post on X, recalling its support for sending 85-year-old Sharad Pawar to the Rajya Sabha again.

Referring to the Rajya Sabha elections held in Maharashtra in March, the Congress said that elections were scheduled for seven seats in the state, while the NCP (SP) had only 10 MLAs at the time. A candidate needed 36 votes to secure a victory.

The Congress claimed that it had given up its own claim to a Rajya Sabha seat to ensure Pawar's election to the Upper House.