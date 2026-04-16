Parliament Spl Session: Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled; Debate On

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWomen’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled In Lok Sabha; Congress Calls It ‘Attack on Federalism’

Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled In Lok Sabha; Congress Calls It ‘Attack on Federalism’

Chaos erupted in Lok Sabha as the government tabled key bills on delimitation, UT laws and constitutional amendment. The Opposition called it an “attack on federalism”, while the Centre defended.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parliament introduced bills for delimitation and UT laws.
  • Opposition calls bills an attack on federalism.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill and Delimitation Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. While Union Home Minister proposed to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. 

Opposition Opposes Delimitation, UT Laws Bills

Chaos erupted in the Lok Sabha as soon as the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026 tabled as Congress leader KC Venugopal opposed and called it "attack on federalism."

Replying to KC Venugopal's opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress MP cannot speak on the merits of bills, and he can raise only technical objections to the introduction of the bills. Shah said, "We will give a strong reply to the Opposition during the debate."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "We oppose the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026...There is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Critics have also warned that delimitation based on the 2011 Census could tilt representation in favour of high-population northern states while reducing the relative weight of southern states, potentially disturbing the federal balance. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes through expanded powers to the Delimitation Commission.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a state-wide black flag protest on Thursday, accusing the Union government of pushing a move that could undermine state’s political weight. After convening an emergency meeting of DMK MPs and district secretaries, Stalin said the proposed delimitation exercise was a “grave danger” and likened it to a looming threat that had now materialised.“This is not about parties, but about protecting the rights of our people,” he said, urging MPs across India to unite in defence of federalism.

What is Delimitation Bill, UT Laws Bill 2026?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies based on updated population data. This is expected to substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats, accommodating demographic changes and enabling reservation provisions.

The redistribution of seats could significantly alter the balance of political representation across states. The expansion is also intended to ensure that the implementation of quotas does not come at the cost of existing representation.

The third measure, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with the proposed changes. It will address seat allocation for Union Territories and establish mechanisms to implement reservations within the revised constituency structure.

Taken together, the three bills represent a coordinated effort to synchronise delimitation, the expansion of Parliament, and the rollout of women’s reservation.

Related Video

POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav raises objections to women’s reservation amendment, demands caste focus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delimitation Bill, 2026 about?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes redrawing electoral constituencies based on updated population data. This is expected to increase the Lok Sabha's strength to around 850 seats.

What is the purpose of the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026?

This bill aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with proposed changes. It will address seat allocation for Union Territories and implement reservations.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Session Lok Sabha PM Modi Delimitation Breaking News ABP Live Women Reservation Bill 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Parliament Session 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled In Lok Sabha; Congress Calls It ‘Attack on Federalism’
Parliament Spl Session: Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled; Debate On
India
Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India
Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India
India
Maharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification After HC Approval
Maharashtra’s Chandivali Sees First-Ever Court-Monitored EVM Verification
India
BJP MLA Faces Backlash After ‘Worship Modi-Yogi, Not Stones’ Comment; TMC Calls It ‘Dangerous’
BJP MLA Faces Backlash After ‘Worship Modi-Yogi, Not Stones’ Comment
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ROW: Congress flags concerns over women’s reservation bills, questions delimitation link
POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav raises objections to women’s reservation amendment, demands caste focus
BREAKING: US-Iran second round talks likely in Islamabad as ceasefire hopes intensify globally
INSIGHT: Why US stepped back as Iran held ground in 40-day war despite intense strikes
WORLD WATCH: US-Iran talks buzz grows amid shifting alliances, fragile ceasefire prospects
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget