Parliament Spl Session: Women’s Reservation, Delimitation Bills Tabled; Debate On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parliament introduced bills for delimitation and UT laws.

Opposition calls bills an attack on federalism.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal proposed to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill and Delimitation Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha. While Union Home Minister proposed to introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Opposition Opposes Delimitation, UT Laws Bills

Chaos erupted in the Lok Sabha as soon as the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026 tabled as Congress leader KC Venugopal opposed and called it "attack on federalism."

Replying to KC Venugopal's opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress MP cannot speak on the merits of bills, and he can raise only technical objections to the introduction of the bills. Shah said, "We will give a strong reply to the Opposition during the debate."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav said, "We oppose the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Delimitation Bill, 2026...There is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation."

Earlier on Wednesday, Critics have also warned that delimitation based on the 2011 Census could tilt representation in favour of high-population northern states while reducing the relative weight of southern states, potentially disturbing the federal balance. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have accused the government of attempting to influence electoral outcomes through expanded powers to the Delimitation Commission.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a state-wide black flag protest on Thursday, accusing the Union government of pushing a move that could undermine state’s political weight. After convening an emergency meeting of DMK MPs and district secretaries, Stalin said the proposed delimitation exercise was a “grave danger” and likened it to a looming threat that had now materialised.“This is not about parties, but about protecting the rights of our people,” he said, urging MPs across India to unite in defence of federalism.

What is Delimitation Bill, UT Laws Bill 2026?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies based on updated population data. This is expected to substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats, accommodating demographic changes and enabling reservation provisions. The redistribution of seats could significantly alter the balance of political representation across states. The expansion is also intended to ensure that the implementation of quotas does not come at the cost of existing representation. The third measure, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with the proposed changes. It will address seat allocation for Union Territories and establish mechanisms to implement reservations within the revised constituency structure. Taken together, the three bills represent a coordinated effort to synchronise delimitation, the expansion of Parliament, and the rollout of women’s reservation.