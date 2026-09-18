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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi woman who received Rs 200-cr extortion call had been threatened by Goldy Brar in 2024

Delhi woman who received Rs 200-cr extortion call had been threatened by Goldy Brar in 2024

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI): A 50-year-old woman from Civil Lines who recently received an Internet-based call demanding Rs 200 crore in extortion had allegedly been threatened with a similar demand by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in May 2024, police sources sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI): A 50-year-old woman from Civil Lines who recently received an Internet-based call demanding Rs 200 crore in extortion had allegedly been threatened with a similar demand by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in May 2024, police sources said.

A case had been registered at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the earlier threat and was later transferred to the Delhi Police Special Cell after the local police failed to make headway in the investigation, they said.

The woman, whose family has a real estate business and substantial property in Delhi-NCR, received the latest threat call around 10.40 pm on September 7 from an international number on WhatsApp, according to the complaint.

The caller allegedly identified himself as gangster Goldy Brar and claimed to have details about the woman's family and business. He demanded Rs 200 crore and threatened to kill the woman and her husband if the money was not paid, police sources said.

A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on September 10 under sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation), 308(4) (extortion by putting a person in fear of death) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, police found that the same woman had allegedly received an extortion call in May 2024 from an international number. The caller had demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened her and her family with dire consequences if the money was not paid, sources said.

The earlier case was initially investigated by the Civil Lines police and subsequently transferred to the Special Cell, they said.

Police are now examining the international number used to make the latest call and are also probing other possible angles, the sources said.

The woman had earlier been married, and her first husband and father-in-law are deceased, according to the sources. Her family has substantial real estate interests in the Delhi-NCR region.

The latest investigation is also looking into whether the caller is actually linked to Brar or was impersonating the gangster, they said. PTI SSJ SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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