Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Woman died after falling from building post alleged assault.

Victim called sister for help minutes before falling.

Family alleges dowry harassment and repeated violence.

Husband and brother-in-law arrested, investigation continues.

A 28-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in West Delhi’s Inderpuri just minutes after making a desperate phone call to her sister alleging that she was being brutally assaulted by her in-laws. The woman, identified as Veena Kumari, succumbed to injuries after allegedly falling from the terrace of a three-storey building on the night of May 18. Her death has now triggered a police investigation into allegations of dowry harassment and domestic violence.

SOS Call Made Minutes Before Death

According to the family, Veena called her sister Reena at around 9:55 p.m., pleading for help. “Didi mujhe bacha lo. Ye mujhe bahut maar rahe hain. Main bachungi nahi… mujhe jaan se maar denge ye,” she allegedly told her sister, as per reports. [Sister, save me. They're beating me terribly. I won't survive… they'll kill me.]

The woman also reportedly asked Reena to take care of her six-month-old son if anything happened to her. Just seven minutes later, at approximately 10:02 p.m., Reena received another call, this time from Veena’s brother-in-law, informing her that Veena had fallen from the terrace.

She was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.

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Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Repeated Violence

Veena had been married to Raju Singh for a little over three years. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous dowry harassment and physical abuse during the marriage.

Speaking to NDTV, Veena’s brother claimed that Raju Singh and his younger brother Rajkumar frequently taunted her over the gifts provided during the wedding.

According to the family, the accused often compared her dowry unfavourably with that received by Rajkumar’s wife.

The family also described earlier incidents of alleged violence, including one episode in which Veena’s eardrum was reportedly ruptured after she was slapped.

Despite the alleged abuse, relatives said Veena had avoided filing formal complaints because she hoped to save her marriage.

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Police Arrest Husband, Brother-in-Law

Delhi Police confirmed that a PCR call regarding a woman falling from a building in Inderpuri was received on the night of the incident. Police have since arrested Raju Singh, aged 27, and Rajkumar, aged 22, in connection with the case.

Investigators said efforts are underway to trace a third accused allegedly linked to the incident. Officials added that Raju Singh worked with a real estate group in Karol Bagh, while Rajkumar was employed at a travel company.

FIR Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Veena’s family has alleged that three members of her in-laws’ household routinely harassed and assaulted her. They also claimed the accused often boasted about their financial influence and ability to “manage” legal cases.

Based on statements from the family and findings from the post-mortem examination, police registered an FIR at Inderpuri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.