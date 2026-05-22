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HomeNewsIndia‘Soaked In Blood’: Delhi Dalit Woman Alleges Gang Rape, Forced Religious Conversion In Batla House

‘Soaked In Blood’: Delhi Dalit Woman Alleges Gang Rape, Forced Religious Conversion In Batla House

Delhi Police have arrested four accused after a 23-year-old woman alleged that she was abducted, gang-raped, tortured and blackmailed by multiple men she met through social media.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 May 2026 02:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dalit woman alleges abduction, gang rape, torture, and conversion attempt.
  • Accused lured victim via social media, faked identity, and blackmailed.
  • Police registered FIR; four individuals arrested for sexual assault allegations.
  • Investigation also probes alleged illegal arms dealings by accused.

A 23-year-old Dalit woman has accused multiple men of abducting, gang-raping, torturing, and attempting to forcibly convert her in Delhi’s Batla House area, prompting a major police investigation. According to the complaint filed with police, the woman alleged that she first came into contact with a man through social media in 2021. He allegedly introduced himself as Sahil but was later identified as Faheem.

The survivor claimed the accused falsely portrayed himself as belonging to a wealthy Hindu family and expressed interest in marrying her.

Woman Alleges Gang Rape & Blackmail

In her statement, the woman alleged that in 2022 she was lured to Batla House, where she was gang-raped. She further claimed that Faheem and one of his associates recorded videos of the assault and later used the footage to blackmail her, as per reports.

According to the complaint, she was subsequently taken to Meerut, where she alleged she was assaulted again.

The survivor also accused the men of subjecting her to repeated intimidation and abuse. She further claimed that another accused, identified as Tasleem Maulvi, later tortured her.

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Police Register FIR, Four Accused Arrested

Delhi Police confirmed that an FIR had been registered and four accused had been arrested in connection with the case.

Police officials stated that since she was first allegedly gang-raped in the Batla House area, an FIR had been lodged in this connection at Jamia Nagar Police Station, and they added that four persons had been arrested in the case.

Investigators are currently examining allegations related to sexual assault, blackmail, torture, and possible links to illegal arms activities.

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Alleged Arms Links Under Probe

The complainant also alleged that Faheem and some of his relatives were involved in illegal arms dealings.

According to the FIR, Faheem had previously been arrested by Gurugram Police in 2025.

Police said a mobile phone allegedly containing the survivor’s photographs and videos was seized during that arrest, which reportedly reassured the woman that the material could no longer be circulated.

Authorities have not yet publicly disclosed further details regarding the evidence recovered or the charges likely to be added during the investigation.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any other allegations being investigated besides assault and blackmail?

Investigators are also examining allegations of torture and potential links to illegal arms activities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Jamia Nagar Delhi POlice CRime News
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