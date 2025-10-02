A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday, with visuals emerging from Pitampura showing wet streets and cloudy skies. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8°C, around 2.5 degrees below normal.

The city is expected to see a maximum temperature of about 35°C. While Delhi had not recorded any rainfall in the past 24 hours, today’s showers brought temporary relief from the lingering heat.

On the forecast, IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/evening on 2nd October 2025 and partly cloudy sky during next two days. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/evening on 5th October."

Ravan Dahan In Delhi

Delhi is set to witness a spectacular Ravan Dahan on Thursday evening, with giant effigies of Ravana—towering between 80 and 200 feet—ready to be set ablaze across the city’s skyline. The celebrations will take place at Ramlila grounds across the capital, with the ceremonial burning scheduled between 6:06 PM and 7:19 PM, aligning with the auspicious Pradosh period.

Thousands of residents in Delhi-NCR are expected to participate in the Dussehra festivities, which mark the conclusion of Navratri. Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is one of Hinduism’s most important festivals, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The tradition of Ravan Dahan—burning the effigy of Ravana—recreates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king as narrated in the Ramayana. Beyond its pageantry, the ritual embodies the timeless message that truth and dharma ultimately prevail over falsehood and injustice.



