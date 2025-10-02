Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRain To Dampen Ravan Dahan In Delhi Today? Shower, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital, Check IMD Forecast

Rain To Dampen Ravan Dahan In Delhi Today? Shower, Thunderstorm Lash National Capital, Check IMD Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed rainfall and recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8°C, around 2.5 degrees below normal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fresh spell of rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday, with visuals emerging from Pitampura showing wet streets and cloudy skies. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8°C, around 2.5 degrees below normal.

The city is expected to see a maximum temperature of about 35°C. While Delhi had not recorded any rainfall in the past 24 hours, today’s showers brought temporary relief from the lingering heat.

On the forecast, IMD said, "Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/evening on 2nd October 2025 and partly cloudy sky during next two days. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning towards afternoon/evening on 5th October."

 

Ravan Dahan In Delhi

Delhi is set to witness a spectacular Ravan Dahan on Thursday evening, with giant effigies of Ravana—towering between 80 and 200 feet—ready to be set ablaze across the city’s skyline. The celebrations will take place at Ramlila grounds across the capital, with the ceremonial burning scheduled between 6:06 PM and 7:19 PM, aligning with the auspicious Pradosh period.

Thousands of residents in Delhi-NCR are expected to participate in the Dussehra festivities, which mark the conclusion of Navratri. Vijayadashami, or Dussehra, is one of Hinduism’s most important festivals, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The tradition of Ravan Dahan—burning the effigy of Ravana—recreates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king as narrated in the Ramayana. Beyond its pageantry, the ritual embodies the timeless message that truth and dharma ultimately prevail over falsehood and injustice.

ALSO READ: 39 RSS Members Detained In Chennai For Holding Pooja, Shakha Event At School

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
IMD Breaking News ABP Live DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Missteps Could Redraw Borders, 'Road To Karachi Goes Via Sir Creek'
World
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
12 Civilians Killed As Protests Against Pakistan Military Continue To Rock PoK
Cricket
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
IND vs WI Test: Siraj, Bumrah Rattle West Indies, All Out For Just 162 In First Innings
Technology
Digital Health Bridges: Breaking Barriers Of Distance And Inequality In Care
Digital Health Bridges: Breaking Barriers Of Distance And Inequality In Care
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget