Delhi Drenched Overnight As Heavy Rains Batter City; IMD Warns Of Storms, Flights Disrupted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Delhi experienced sudden thunderstorms and gusty winds Friday night.

IMD issued weather alerts for the capital region's storms.

Flight operations faced disruptions, with advisories from airlines.

Warmer, clearer weather is forecast after the brief storm.

Delhi Weather Update: A sudden spell of intense rain and thunderstorms swept across New Delhi on Friday night (April 17, 2026), catching residents off guard and prompting weather alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm system brought gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall across several parts of the national capital.

Meteorologists reported that a strong band of storm activity moved from west to east over the city, generating winds of 40–60 kmph along with lightning risks. Radar visuals indicated intense convective formations, suggesting unstable atmospheric conditions that persisted for hours.

Surprise Rain In Delhi

The abrupt change in weather led to heavy showers in multiple areas, accompanied by strong winds that disrupted evening routines. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi had forecast cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph through the evening and night across the National Capital Region, as per reports.

Despite the intensity, officials described the event as a short-lived spell of instability. The department indicated that conditions would stabilise quickly, with a return to warmer weather expected over the coming days.

IMD Forecast Cloudy Skies Till April 19

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are expected between April 18 and April 19, followed by clearer conditions from April 20 to April 23. Temperatures are projected to rise steadily during this period, signalling the return of typical summer heat in the region.

The weather shift underscores the seasonal volatility often seen during transitional periods, where brief but intense storms interrupt otherwise dry and hot conditions.

Flight Operations Disrupted, Airlines Issue Advisories

The storm also impacted air travel, prompting advisories from major carriers including Air India and IndiGo. Both airlines reported disruptions to flight schedules due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi.

Passengers were urged to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time due to possible delays and slower road movement.

“The safety and well-being of passengers remain our top priority,” Air India emphasised.

IndiGo echoed similar concerns, advising travelers to stay updated through its website or app and assuring that operations would normalise once weather conditions improved.





IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) posts, "Travel Advisory:



Bad weather in #Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve. If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status… pic.twitter.com/064hbaktqh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2026

The airline also reiterated its focus on passenger comfort and safety amid the disruptions.