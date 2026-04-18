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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi Drenched Overnight As Heavy Rains Batter City; IMD Warns Of Storms, Flights Disrupted

Delhi Drenched Overnight As Heavy Rains Batter City; IMD Warns Of Storms, Flights Disrupted

Delhi Weather Update: Heavy rain and thunderstorms lash Delhi, disrupting flights and daily life as IMD issues warnings and forecasts return of heat soon.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Delhi experienced sudden thunderstorms and gusty winds Friday night.
  • IMD issued weather alerts for the capital region's storms.
  • Flight operations faced disruptions, with advisories from airlines.
  • Warmer, clearer weather is forecast after the brief storm.

Delhi Weather Update: A sudden spell of intense rain and thunderstorms swept across New Delhi on Friday night (April 17, 2026), catching residents off guard and prompting weather alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The storm system brought gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall across several parts of the national capital.

Meteorologists reported that a strong band of storm activity moved from west to east over the city, generating winds of 40–60 kmph along with lightning risks. Radar visuals indicated intense convective formations, suggesting unstable atmospheric conditions that persisted for hours.

Surprise Rain In Delhi 

The abrupt change in weather led to heavy showers in multiple areas, accompanied by strong winds that disrupted evening routines. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi had forecast cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph through the evening and night across the National Capital Region, as per reports.

Despite the intensity, officials described the event as a short-lived spell of instability. The department indicated that conditions would stabilise quickly, with a return to warmer weather expected over the coming days.

IMD Forecast Cloudy Skies Till April 19

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are expected between April 18 and April 19, followed by clearer conditions from April 20 to April 23. Temperatures are projected to rise steadily during this period, signalling the return of typical summer heat in the region.

The weather shift underscores the seasonal volatility often seen during transitional periods, where brief but intense storms interrupt otherwise dry and hot conditions.

Flight Operations Disrupted, Airlines Issue Advisories

The storm also impacted air travel, prompting advisories from major carriers including Air India and IndiGo. Both airlines reported disruptions to flight schedules due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi.

Passengers were urged to check flight statuses before heading to the airport and to allow additional travel time due to possible delays and slower road movement.

“The safety and well-being of passengers remain our top priority,” Air India emphasised.

IndiGo echoed similar concerns, advising travelers to stay updated through its website or app and assuring that operations would normalise once weather conditions improved.

The airline also reiterated its focus on passenger comfort and safety amid the disruptions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of weather event occurred in New Delhi on Friday night, April 17, 2026?

New Delhi experienced a sudden spell of intense rain and thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts due to the storm.

What were the wind speeds during the storm in New Delhi?

The storm generated winds of 40-60 kmph across several parts of the national capital. The IMD had initially forecast wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.

How did the storm affect flight operations in Delhi?

The storm caused disruptions to flight schedules, leading to advisories from airlines like Air India and IndiGo. Passengers were advised to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time.

What is the IMD's forecast for Delhi following the storm?

Partly cloudy skies are expected until April 19, with clearer conditions from April 20 to April 23. Temperatures are projected to rise, signaling a return to warmer weather.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Delhi Weather DELHI NEWS
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