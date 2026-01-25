Delhi and NCR are experiencing cold conditions with low temperatures, foggy mornings, and dry weather. Minimum temperatures are between 6-9°C and maximums are around 18-19°C.
Delhi-NCR Braces For Chilly, Foggy Days Ahead As Rain To Stay Away Till Jan 26
Delhi-NCR remains cold and foggy with no rain till Jan 26; air quality stays poor, while IMD warns of fog and cold wave in north India.
The cold spell continues to hold Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in its grip, with residents set to experience low temperatures, foggy mornings, and dry weather over the next few days. While sunshine may bring brief daytime comfort, early mornings and evenings are expected to remain harsh, keeping winter woes alive across the region.
Cold Conditions Persist Across Delhi
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR will continue to witness cold weather on Sunday, with minimum temperatures hovering between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius and maximums ranging from 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. Although daytime sunshine may slightly ease the chill, the relief is expected to be short-lived as cold winds return by evening. Open and low-lying areas are likely to feel the cold more intensely, particularly during early hours.
The IMD noted that skies will remain partly cloudy, with fog and mist affecting visibility during morning hours. The department said: "Partly cloudy sky shallow to moderate fog during morning hours."
Fog & Visibility Concerns
While recent rainfall has reduced the intensity of dense fog, light fog and mist are still expected to linger during the morning and late evening hours. Visibility may remain affected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., prompting authorities to advise commuters and drivers to maintain speed limits and exercise caution on roads.
On January 25, the weather is forecast to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate fog in several areas. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 17°C and 19°C, while the minimum could dip to between 4°C and 6°C, making mornings particularly cold.
No Rain Till Republic Day, But Change Ahead
In a relief for residents and visitors planning to attend Republic Day celebrations, the IMD has ruled out rainfall in Delhi-NCR until January 26. The weather is expected to stay dry and stable during this period. However, conditions may shift after Republic Day, with a possibility of rain on January 27.
Air Quality Improves, Still A Health Risk
Recent rainfall has helped bring down pollution levels slightly, but air quality remains a concern. In several parts of Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to exceed 200, with readings in some locations ranging between 240 and 300. Despite marginal improvement, the air remains harmful, and residents are advised to continue taking precautions, including wearing masks.
Weather Alerts In Other Indian Regions
Beyond Delhi-NCR, dense to very dense fog is expected at isolated locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during mornings and nights. The IMD has also issued fog alerts for Himachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from January 25 to 26. Cold wave conditions may prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on January 25 and 26.
Additionally, the Meteorological Department has warned of rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 27 and 28, accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.
Related Video
Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather forecast for Delhi and NCR?
Will there be any rain in Delhi-NCR until Republic Day?
No, the IMD has predicted dry weather in Delhi-NCR until January 26. A possibility of rain exists on January 27.
How is the air quality in Delhi-NCR?
Air quality has slightly improved due to recent rainfall, but it remains a concern with AQI readings exceeding 200 in many areas. Precautions are still advised.
Are there any weather alerts for other regions in India?
Yes, dense fog is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Cold wave conditions might affect Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan. Rain and snowfall are warned for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 27-28.