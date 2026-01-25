Delhi-NCR Braces For Chilly, Foggy Days Ahead As Rain To Stay Away Till Jan 26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The cold spell continues to hold Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in its grip, with residents set to experience low temperatures, foggy mornings, and dry weather over the next few days. While sunshine may bring brief daytime comfort, early mornings and evenings are expected to remain harsh, keeping winter woes alive across the region.

Cold Conditions Persist Across Delhi

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR will continue to witness cold weather on Sunday, with minimum temperatures hovering between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius and maximums ranging from 18 to 19 degrees Celsius. Although daytime sunshine may slightly ease the chill, the relief is expected to be short-lived as cold winds return by evening. Open and low-lying areas are likely to feel the cold more intensely, particularly during early hours.

The IMD noted that skies will remain partly cloudy, with fog and mist affecting visibility during morning hours. The department said: "Partly cloudy sky shallow to moderate fog during morning hours."

Fog & Visibility Concerns

While recent rainfall has reduced the intensity of dense fog, light fog and mist are still expected to linger during the morning and late evening hours. Visibility may remain affected between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., prompting authorities to advise commuters and drivers to maintain speed limits and exercise caution on roads.

On January 25, the weather is forecast to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate fog in several areas. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 17°C and 19°C, while the minimum could dip to between 4°C and 6°C, making mornings particularly cold.

No Rain Till Republic Day, But Change Ahead

In a relief for residents and visitors planning to attend Republic Day celebrations, the IMD has ruled out rainfall in Delhi-NCR until January 26. The weather is expected to stay dry and stable during this period. However, conditions may shift after Republic Day, with a possibility of rain on January 27.

Air Quality Improves, Still A Health Risk

Recent rainfall has helped bring down pollution levels slightly, but air quality remains a concern. In several parts of Delhi-NCR, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to exceed 200, with readings in some locations ranging between 240 and 300. Despite marginal improvement, the air remains harmful, and residents are advised to continue taking precautions, including wearing masks.

Weather Alerts In Other Indian Regions

Beyond Delhi-NCR, dense to very dense fog is expected at isolated locations in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during mornings and nights. The IMD has also issued fog alerts for Himachal Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from January 25 to 26. Cold wave conditions may prevail in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on January 25 and 26.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has warned of rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 27 and 28, accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.