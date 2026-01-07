Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Harsh Winter To Continue In North India As Cold Wave Persists, IMD Warns Of Unseasonal Rain In South

Harsh Winter To Continue In North India As Cold Wave Persists, IMD Warns Of Unseasonal Rain In South

Cold wave grips much of India as fog, snowfall, frost and freezing winds trigger fresh IMD alerts across northern and eastern states.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)

A prolonged cold wave continues to impact large parts of India, with icy winds, dense fog, and snowfall in the Himalayan region pushing temperatures sharply lower across the northern plains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts warning of severe winter conditions, including cold waves, frost, snowfall, and poor visibility over the coming days.

On January 7, the IMD flagged cold wave conditions across several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Odisha, western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. The situation remains grim across northern India as winter tightens its hold.

Snowfall In Himalayas Worsens Cold In Plains

Fresh snowfall is expected in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, adding to already freezing conditions. Snow-covered mountains are intensifying cold air movement toward the plains, leading to sharp drops in night temperatures and persistent fog across low-lying areas.

Delhi and adjoining regions remain trapped under thick fog and biting cold, despite brief spells of sunshine. While the capital saw marginal improvement in daytime temperatures over the past 24 hours, the relief has been short-lived. The IMD has warned that severe cold conditions will continue in Delhi for the next two days, with maximum temperatures hovering around 15°C and minimums dipping close to 6°C.

Dense Fog And Extreme Cold In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Uttar Pradesh continues to bear the brunt of extreme winter conditions, aggravated by westerly winds associated with a western disturbance. Temperatures have fallen to as low as 2.6°C in several districts. On Tuesday morning, dense fog enveloped around 40 districts, including Kanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, and Bahraich.

A heavy fog alert remains in place, with visibility expected to drop to zero in many locations. Forecasts indicate visibility ranging between zero and 100 metres across both eastern and western districts. Winds blowing at speeds of 10–15 km/h are likely to make conditions even harsher.

Bihar is also experiencing severe cold, with the IMD predicting cold day conditions in districts such as Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Saharsa, and Gaya until January 10. Relief from the cold spell is not expected in the immediate future.

Frost, Fog And “Very Poor” Air In North India

Uttarakhand is witnessing largely dry weather, though light snowfall has been reported in high-altitude areas like Kedarnath. Dense fog continues to affect the plains, while a yellow alert has been issued for frost in mountainous regions.

Delhi-NCR is facing a combination of severe cold day conditions and deteriorating air quality, which remains in the “very poor” category. The IMD has warned that cold wave conditions across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will persist at least until Wednesday.

South Sees Unseasonal Rainfall Alert

While the north battles extreme cold, southern India is likely to experience unusual weather activity. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe around January 9 and 10, highlighting contrasting weather patterns across the country.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
IMD UTTAR PRADESH DELHI BIHAR
