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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi, Varanasi, Chandigarh: All The World’s 100 Hottest Cities Are In India

Delhi, Varanasi, Chandigarh: All The World’s 100 Hottest Cities Are In India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the next few days.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 May 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India dominates global temperature charts with top 100 hottest cities.
  • Temperatures soar up to 46°C in northern and central regions.
  • Heatwave conditions persist across multiple states, IMD issues warnings.
  • Extreme heat expected to continue in northwest and central India.

India witnessed an intense spell of extreme heat on Tuesday, with the country completely dominating the global temperature charts. According to AQI.in’s live temperature rankings at around 12:30 pm, all of the world’s top 100 hottest cities were located in India, underlining the severity of the ongoing heatwave across several regions.

The rankings included not only smaller towns but also major urban centres such as New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Nagpur and Ludhiana.

Temperatures Touch 46°C

The highest temperatures recorded in the rankings reached a scorching 46 degrees Celsius. Auraiya, Banda and Etawah topped the global list, each recording 46°C.

Several other cities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana followed closely with temperatures around 45°C, including Aligarh, Mainpuri, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal.

Heatwave Sweeps Across Multiple States

A large number of cities across northern and central India recorded temperatures of 44°C. These included Hisar, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Satna and Balangir.

Cities recording around 43°C included Chandigarh, Agra, Gwalior, Jammu, Pathankot and Varanasi.

Even cities lower in the rankings continued to experience extreme conditions, with New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Rohtak recording nearly 41°C around midday.

IMD Warns Of Continued Severe Heat

The widespread heatwave has affected large parts of northern, central and eastern India, with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh witnessing particularly severe conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across northwest and central India over the next few days.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast issued on May 19, intense heat is expected to persist in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region through most of the week.

The weather department also stated that severe heatwave conditions may continue in parts of West Uttar Pradesh from May 19 to 24, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience extreme heat at least until May 20.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the global temperature situation on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, India completely dominated global temperature rankings, with all of the world's top 100 hottest cities located within India.

What were the highest temperatures recorded?

The highest temperatures recorded reached a scorching 46 degrees Celsius in cities like Auraiya, Banda, and Etawah.

Which regions are experiencing the most severe heatwave conditions?

Large parts of northern, central, and eastern India are affected, with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh witnessing particularly severe heat.

What is the IMD's forecast for the coming days?

The IMD warns that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will likely continue across northwest and central India for the next few days.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today Delhi Heatwave India Heatwave World Hottest Cities
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