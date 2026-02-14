Woman Journalist Attacked At DU Protest; ABVP, AISA Trade Charges Over Campus Clash

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWoman Journalist Attacked At DU Protest; ABVP, AISA Trade Charges Over Campus Clash

Woman journalist attacked during pro-UGC protest at Delhi University; ABVP and AISA trade allegations as police launch inquiry.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Tensions flared at Delhi University on Friday after a woman journalist was allegedly attacked while covering a pro-UGC protest at the Arts Faculty campus. The incident, reported around 2 PM, triggered a war of words between rival student groups, each accusing the other of violence and misconduct.

The journalist, associated with a YouTube channel, was present to report on the demonstration when a confrontation broke out. Videos from the scene circulated widely, intensifying the political exchange between student organisations.

ABVP Blames Left Groups For Misconduct

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that Left-affiliated groups were responsible for the disturbance and mistreatment at the protest site. ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma issued a detailed statement addressing the episode.

Sarthak Sharma said, as per ANI, "I would like to make a few things clear. The Left was protesting and a woman journalist, with a YouTube channel, was present there. She was covering the protest during which she asked them a few questions. Perhaps they didn't like those questions, or they didn't like the woman journalist, and they indulged in a flight...The videos show that even their male cadre was slapping her, that the crowd was gathering around her, and they were dragging her away. They have been exposed that how they misbehave with women. I have not met with the journalist so far, but I have come to know that she has filed a Police complaint. SFI, AISA and other Left student organisations have lost their relevance...So, they want to stay in the news by making false accusations. But the students of DU are intelligent enough..."

AISA Accuses ABVP Of Violence, Police Inaction

On the other side, the All India Students' Association (AISA) alleged that ABVP members attacked their activists during the protest, which they said was held in support of UGC regulations aimed at curbing caste discrimination on campuses.

All India Students' Association said: "AISU DU Secretary and student, Anjali, was assaulted by a YouTuber named Ruchi Shandilya, and the ABVP workers attacked the students while they were protesting at the Arts Faculty, DU, demanding the UGC Regulations to eliminate caste discrimination from campuses in India ...AISA activists had gone to register an FIR against the attackers. As they did so, more than 50 ABVP members surrounded the police station, broke windows and chanted slogans against these students... "

Police Confirm Complaint, Probe Underway

Police officials acknowledged that a dispute between two groups of students was reported in the afternoon. According to authorities, one student approached the police station alleging assault by another individual, following which a medical examination was conducted.

Officials confirmed that a complaint has been registered and that further legal action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

What action has the police taken regarding the incident?

Police have confirmed a dispute was reported and a complaint has been registered. An investigation is underway, and further action depends on its findings.

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
