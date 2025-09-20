New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Two school children were killed after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Nangloi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Delhi, Sachin Sharma. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the DCP of Outer Delhi said that train operations are now running smoothly and the situation has returned to normal after locals gathered, blocking the railway tracks and temporarily disrupting train services.

"We got the information that in a train accident, two children were killed. Due to this, locals gathered here, and the situation was tackled after taking the necessary steps, and the crowd was dispersed. Train operations are running smoothly, and the situation is normal," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Saturday sought time to argue on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case that claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry. The Patiala House Court adjourned the hearing on the bail petition of Gaganpreet Kaur for September 24.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg adjourned the matter at the request of Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastava, who is appointed as Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in this case. APP Dishank Dhawan also appeared for the Delhi Police. SPP requested the court for an adjournment for the same reason as the victim is to be examined, and CCTV is to be shown to the victim. Delhi police submitted that they have seized the CCTV footage related to pillars number 65 and 67.

Delhi police submitted that the hearing on the bail plea be adjourned as the mobile phone and driving licence of the accused are to be recovered, as it is not handed over to the police. Defence counsel said that the mobile is with the husband of the accused. They will hand it over to the police by evening. Advocate Pradeep Rana, along with Gagan and Abhishek Rana, appeared for Gaganpreet Kaur.

Three applications seeking preservation of the CDR record of Witness Gulfam, Gaganpreet Kaur and other details. The court issued notice to the Delhi Police and listed the same for hearing on the next date. The application seeking the preservation of CCTV footage is disposed of after the recording of a statement from the Delhi police. The court on Friday had said that the prosecuting agency cannot be directed at the behest to make a statement on the veracity and contents of the evidence as collected by them.

The court is dealing with a bail application moved by accused Gaganpreet Kaur, who is an accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW Accident, which claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary, Finance Ministry. (ANI)

