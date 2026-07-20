Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins, CJP Plans March
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, announcing diversions and restrictions across several parts of the national capital to minimise disruption for commuters.
Delhi is set for a busy Monday as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins and thousands of supporters of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepare to march peacefully towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar.
In view of the proposed march, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, announcing diversions and restrictions across several parts of the national capital to minimise disruption for commuters.
Traffic Restrictions Across Central Delhi
According to the advisory, heavy traffic congestion is expected at several key intersections, including:
- Vijay Chowk
- Patel Chowk
- Boat Club
- Rail Bhawan Crossing
- Sunehri Masjid Roundabout
- Boota Singh Roundabout
- Prime Chowk Roundabout
- GRG Roundabout
- Jalebi Chowk Roundabout
- Motorists have been advised to use these routes only if absolutely necessary.
Roads Commuters Should Avoid
The traffic police has also advised commuters to avoid travelling on the following roads due to expected diversions and congestion:
- Rafi Marg
- Motilal Nehru Marg
- Maulana Azad Road
- K. Kamraj Marg
- Raisina Road
- Rajendra Prasad Road
- Parliament Street
- Ashoka Road
- Talkatora Road
- Pandit Pant Marg
- Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road
- Advisory for Office-Goers
With traffic likely to remain heavy across Lutyens' Delhi during office hours, commuters heading to offices and commercial areas have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.
The advisory has been issued as Delhi prepares for simultaneous political activity around Parliament, with authorities aiming to ensure smooth traffic movement while maintaining security arrangements.