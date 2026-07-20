Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory As Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins, CJP Plans March

Delhi is set for a busy Monday as the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins and thousands of supporters of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) prepare to march peacefully towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar.

In view of the proposed march, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, announcing diversions and restrictions across several parts of the national capital to minimise disruption for commuters.

Traffic Restrictions Across Central Delhi

According to the advisory, heavy traffic congestion is expected at several key intersections, including:

Vijay Chowk

Patel Chowk

Boat Club

Rail Bhawan Crossing

Sunehri Masjid Roundabout

Boota Singh Roundabout

Prime Chowk Roundabout

GRG Roundabout

Jalebi Chowk Roundabout

Motorists have been advised to use these routes only if absolutely necessary.

Roads Commuters Should Avoid

The traffic police has also advised commuters to avoid travelling on the following roads due to expected diversions and congestion:

Rafi Marg

Motilal Nehru Marg

Maulana Azad Road

K. Kamraj Marg

Raisina Road

Rajendra Prasad Road

Parliament Street

Ashoka Road

Talkatora Road

Pandit Pant Marg

Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road

Advisory for Office-Goers

With traffic likely to remain heavy across Lutyens' Delhi during office hours, commuters heading to offices and commercial areas have been urged to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

The advisory has been issued as Delhi prepares for simultaneous political activity around Parliament, with authorities aiming to ensure smooth traffic movement while maintaining security arrangements.