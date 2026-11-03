Delhi Traders Write To Police Over Ban On Rallies Till Bhai Dooj, Claim Rs 14,000 Crore Loss

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged the Delhi Police Commissioner to prohibit rallies, sit-ins, protest marches and demonstrations at key locations in the national capital until November 11, the day of Bhai Dooj, citing heavy business losses over the past month.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner, the traders' body sought a temporary ban on such gatherings, particularly at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat and Delhi Gate, as well as in central and Old Delhi.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said repeated demonstrations and traffic disruptions over the past month had severely affected businesses, leaving traders unable to bear further losses.

According to the CTI's estimates, Delhi's businesses suffered losses worth Rs 14,000 crore between October 1 and November 1, 2026.

CTI Claims Rs 3,000 Crore Loss In October

The traders' body estimates that businesses incurred losses of around Rs 3,000 crore between October 1 and October 30 due to frequent protests and demonstrations around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and Janpath.

The resulting traffic congestion reportedly affected retail businesses, hotels, restaurants and transport services in areas such as Connaught Place, Janpath, Palika Bazaar, Khan Market, Karol Bagh, Paharganj and Kamla Market.

November 1 Mega Rally Caused Rs 11,000 Crore Loss: CTI

The CTI has claimed that the mega rally held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 alone resulted in business losses of Rs 11,000 crore. It has broken down the estimated losses across four sectors.

Retail and wholesale trade: Rs 8,800 crore

According to the CTI, around three lakh shops operate within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan. These include markets in Kashmere Gate, Mori Gate, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Sadar Bazaar, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Paharganj, Kamla Market, Jama Masjid, Bhagirath Palace, Lajpat Rai Market, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazaar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar, Gaffar Market and Karol Bagh.

The organisation claimed that around 2.5 lakh shops remained completely shut on November 1, while nearly 80 per cent of business activity came to a halt.

It said the disruption occurred just ahead of the peak festive shopping period, with Dhanteras falling on November 6 and Diwali on November 8. The CTI further claimed that panic among customers from around 100 nearby cities and towns, including Sonipat, Panipat, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar, kept an estimated 3-4 lakh potential shoppers away from the markets.

Transport and logistics: Rs 1,500 crore

The CTI said transport and logistics services were among the worst affected, with movement of goods coming to a halt within a 10-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan.

According to the organisation, around 5,000 trucks and tempos carrying goods from 56 industrial areas, including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka and Udyog Nagar, usually supply these markets every day. Another 3,000 trucks transport goods from the markets to the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country.

The CTI claimed that the entire supply chain was disrupted on November 1. Buses, cars and tempos remained stuck on JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, causing severe congestion across central Delhi.

It also said thousands of transport vehicles were stranded, leaving drivers and helpers without food and water for extended periods.

Hotels, restaurants and tourism: Rs 500 crore

The hospitality and tourism sectors reportedly suffered losses of around Rs 500 crore. The CTI said bookings were cancelled at more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, guest houses and roadside eateries in Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Chandni Chowk and Daryaganj.

Tourists, both domestic and foreign, were also unable to visit popular attractions such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, it claimed.

The organisation estimated losses of Rs 200 crore for the informal sector and daily-wage workers. It said nearly 20 lakh people employed in these markets, including loaders, auto and e-rickshaw drivers, street vendors, porters and labourers, lost a day's earnings.

Goyal said daily-wage workers and economically weaker sections were among the worst affected by the disruption.

With Dhanteras on November 6, Diwali on November 8 and Bhai Dooj on November 11, the CTI said the coming days were crucial for Delhi's trading community.

Goyal said the next 10 days represented the biggest earning opportunity of the year for around 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh employees in the capital.

"If rallies and sit-ins continue every day, Diwali trade will be completely ruined. Traders are no longer in a position to bear further losses," he said.

Three Demands Made To Delhi Police Commissioner

The CTI has put forward three demands in its letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner:

No permission should be granted for rallies, sit-ins or protests at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan and India Gate until November 11.

Alternative venues such as Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar should be used for organising rallies.

Transport movement and parking arrangements in central Delhi should remain smooth until Diwali.

Traders Threaten To Hand Over Shop Keys To Protest Organisers

Warning of further action if festive business is disrupted, Goyal said traders may hand over the keys of their shops to the organisers of rallies and protests.

"Traders are no longer in a position to bear further losses. If Diwali business is affected now, traders will hand over their shop keys to the organisers of rallies and protests," he said.