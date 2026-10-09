Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police suspended mobile internet for 24 hours near Janpath.

Metro gates closed, many trains cancelled for CJP protest.

Supreme Court questioned transport restrictions, citing commuter rights.

In a major security measure ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi Police has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath–Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours, starting 10 pm on Friday.

The suspension will remain in force until 10 pm on Saturday, October 10, according to an order issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police and addressed to telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio and MTNL.

The move comes hours after the Supreme Court questioned restrictions on the Delhi Metro and trains entering the national capital, observing that authorities could not bring all public transport to a halt in the name of maintaining law and order.

Home Ministry Approves 24-Hour Internet Suspension

The order stated that the Union Home Secretary had considered the Delhi Police's request to suspend mobile internet services across all technologies in and around the designated four-kilometre radius.

The suspension has been ordered under Rule 3(1) of the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, read with Section 20(2)(b) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The order directed the telecom operators to take the necessary steps to implement the suspension immediately.

The affected area includes parts or all of Connaught Place, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Barakhamba Road, Khan Market, Lodhi Road and Jangpura.

Internet Was Also Suspended During CJP's July Protest

Mobile internet services were suspended for several days during the CJP's previous protest at Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak in July.

The restrictions made it difficult for young protesters and those documenting the agitation to upload videos to social media platforms and YouTube. Coverage by mainstream media outlets was also reportedly delayed.

The radius covered by the earlier suspension was 1.5 kilometres, less than half the area covered by Friday's order.

The police has maintained that the latest measure is necessary to maintain law and order amid the planned protest.

Metro Gates To Remain Shut At 57 Stations

Separately, authorities had announced that entry and exit gates at 57 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, would remain closed from 9 pm on Friday and through Saturday.

More than 60 trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday were also cancelled, according to the information provided.

The restrictions and cancellations prompted concerns over the impact on commuters travelling through the capital.

SC Questions Restrictions On Public Transport

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court heard a petition challenging restrictions on the Delhi Metro and trains ahead of the CJP protest.

The court said there could not be a complete prohibition on public transport and stressed that restrictions must be distinguished from a total shutdown.

“Young people and the elderly all travel. Commuters have a right to basic facilities. There is a distinction between restriction and complete closure,” a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant observed.

The bench said law enforcement authorities could impose regulatory measures to control movement but should not leave people without access to transport.

“However, this does not mean you can bring everything to a halt and leave people without any means of transport,” it said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the government had a responsibility to protect both the right to protest and the rights and safety of the public.

In its order, the court noted that the notifications appeared to impose a complete ban on essential public transportation. It added that, following the court's observations, the Solicitor General had agreed to ask the authorities to reassess the restrictions and consider regulating Metro and train movements instead of prohibiting them entirely.