NSUI Activist Alleges Assault During Delhi SIR Protest, Kerala Police Register Zero FIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala Police registered zero FIR for NSUI activist's alleged assault.

Activist Athira Vijayan assaulted during Delhi protest on October 13.

FIR details assault, attempted disrobing, and serious injury allegations.

Case transfers to Delhi; links to CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 (PTI) Kerala Police on Thursday registered a zero FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI activist Athira Vijayan in Delhi during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise, officials said.

The zero FIR was registered at the Museum police station here following a complaint by Vijayan to the state police chief.

A Zero FIR is a case that is registered at any police station irrespective of the place where the crime occurred.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at Connaught Place in Delhi on October 13 during a flash protest by the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

The FIR invokes various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, attempt to disrobe a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, verbal abuse, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR does not name any police officials or others as accused, officials said.

As per the FIR, the complainant and other activists were transported by bus to Connaught Place, where they were forcibly dragged out onto the public street. The complaint also alleges that attempts were made to tear the complainant's clothes.

Subsequently, near the Connaught Place police station, the accused assaulted her by striking her on the face and forcibly holding her arms behind her back. They also kicked her in the private parts and lower abdomen and attempted to snatch her phone, the FIR claimed.

"When she resisted this, they tightened the shawl she was wearing around her neck and threatened to kill her. By acting in concert, actively encouraging, and assisting one another, the accused caused injury to the complainant's neck through constriction with a shawl—necessitating hospital treatment—and inflicted humiliation and mental distress upon her, thereby committing the offences under the aforementioned sections," the FIR further claimed.

Police said that under the provisions of the BNS, a case can be registered anywhere in the country, regardless of where the incident occurred.

The investigation will, however, be transferred to the concerned police station in Delhi, where the incident took place, officials said.

The complainant had earlier alleged that the Delhi Police did not register a case despite her complaint.

The registration of the case in Keralam comes amid the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau launching a probe into corruption allegations in the KSTP road work project and the death of a Malaysian contractor associated with it in 2006, when incumbent CEC Gyanesh Kumar was serving as the PWD secretary in the state.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)