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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Riots 2020: SC Adjourns Athar Khan’s Bail Plea Hearing In UAPA Case For 4 Weeks

Delhi Riots 2020: SC Adjourns Athar Khan’s Bail Plea Hearing In UAPA Case For 4 Weeks

Athar's lawyer had sought bail on the grounds that he was a “local-level facilitator” who had been in custody for six years, and that similarly placed co-accused had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
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  • He faces UAPA charges for 2020 Delhi riots.

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a bail plea filed by Athar Khan in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju informed it that a reply has been filed in the matter.

The top court allowed Khan rejoinder to the reply filed by Delhi police.

The apex court had earlier issued a notice to Delhi Police on an appeal filed by Khan challenging a Delhi High Court judgment dated July 7 refusing bail to him.

The high court had dismissed Athar's appeal challenging a trial court's January 29 order that denied him relief in the case, stating that he was but “one of the main conspirators who conspired to cause deaths during the riots” and not a “mere local-level operator”.

Athar's lawyer had sought bail on the grounds that he was a “local-level facilitator” who had been in custody for six years, and that similarly placed co-accused had been granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The high court bench had considered the Supreme Court's findings on the bail pleas by the co-accused and held that Athar's role was “clearly distinguishable” from those given relief by the apex court.

It said the material, including a protected witness statement, showed that while others on a WhatsApp group chat suggested non-violent protests, Athar “persisted with his objective of engaging in violent protests, to the extent of even causing death”.

The high court said that since Athar's prima facie role in causing deaths and destruction of private and public property was established, his case did not pass the strict test for bail under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Athar, a former call centre employee, is accused of being one of the main conspirators and organisers of a protest at Chand Bagh in northeast Delhi and allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches there to instigate violence.

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, Athar allegedly participated in secret meetings, in which he said the "time has come to burn Delhi" and coordinated the destruction of CCTV cameras.

Arrested in July 2020, Athar was booked under the UAPA for being one of the "masterminds" of the riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens.

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid, among others, were also booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, which is being investigated by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What law is Athar Khan accused under?

Athar Khan is accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This is in connection with the

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
UAPA Delhi Riots 2020 SUpreme COurt Athar Khan
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