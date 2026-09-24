Delhi Restricts Park Access After Sunset Days After Gang Rape Of Teen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DDA implements park safety after a minor's alleged gang-rape.

Night access restricted, security personnel increased, lighting improved.

Police arrested three; comprehensive park safety audit ordered.

Local residents and police to strengthen park vigilance.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced tighter safety measures for its parks, including restricted access after sunset, days after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple. The measures were announced on Wednesday following the incident and amid concerns over the safety of women and other visitors in Delhi's public parks. The DDA has also ordered a comprehensive safety audit of all parks under its jurisdiction, with the exercise expected to be completed within a week.

Night Access Restricted

Under the new measures, parks with multiple entry points will have restricted access during nighttime hours, with only selected gates remaining open between sunset and closing time.

The DDA has also directed security personnel and field staff to step up monitoring during evening and nighttime hours, as per reports. Areas identified as poorly lit will be reviewed, with additional floodlights and other lighting infrastructure to be installed where required.

CCTV surveillance is also set to be strengthened, particularly at main entrances and locations considered vulnerable, while additional security personnel will be deployed based on risk assessments.

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Astha Kunj Attack

The measures follow the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park on Monday night.

The teenager had reportedly entered the DDA-maintained park with her 17-year-old male friend after visiting Kalkaji Mandir. Police said three men confronted the two and allegedly posed as police officers.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar said the accused used "legal terminology to intimidate the two telling them that they…had done something wrong and could face a case."

He further said, "the trio then separated the girl by taking her to a secluded spot while restraining the boy and sexually assaulted the girl."

Police have registered a case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning gang rape of a minor, criminal conspiracy, causing hurt and aggravated criminal intimidation. Relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have also been invoked.

The three accused, identified as Asif, 31, Hemanth, 31, and his brother Mukesh, 24, have been taken into custody.

Audit To Check Security

The DDA's safety audit will examine lighting, security infrastructure, patrolling and cleanliness across its parks. The review follows discussions between Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and senior DDA officials.

The authority has also ordered stricter monitoring of guards, including checks on their attendance, patrol schedules and performance. Night patrols around park boundaries will be increased, with greater coordination with other agencies for bike patrols during late hours.

The DDA said it would work more closely with Delhi Police to ensure suspicious or unlawful activity noticed in or around parks is reported promptly.

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Residents To Join Vigilance

The authority also plans to involve Resident Welfare Associations and other local stakeholders in strengthening vigilance around parks.

Visitors will be advised to remain in well-lit areas during evening hours. Information boards carrying park rules, emergency contact details and safety guidelines are also expected to be installed across DDA parks within seven days.

The DDA has said the measures are aimed at ensuring its parks remain "safe, accessible, and welcoming for women, children, senior citizens, and other visitors."