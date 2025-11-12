Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rs 1 Crore Seized From Car During Police Check In Rohtak Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Blast

Rs 1 Crore Seized From Car During Police Check In Rohtak Amid Heightened Security After Red Fort Blast

Rohtak police seized Rs 1 crore in cash from a car carrying four men during a vehicle check prompted by heightened security after the Red Fort blast.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Police in Rohtak has found Rs 1 crore in cash from a car during a check, an officer said. Rohtak Superintendent of Police S S Bhoria said on Tuesday that police are on high alert in the wake of the Monday evening Red Fort blast, and have been constantly monitoring vehicle movement, often stopping them for checks.

During one such check, a police team led by Inspector Rakesh Saini, in-charge of Shivaji Colony Police Station, stopped a vehicle coming from Jhajjar with four men inside.

Upon checking, the team found bundles of 500, 100, and 200 rupee notes in a backpack each of the two occupants sitting at the back were carrying.

The total cash amounted to Rs 1 crore.

Police seized the cash and deposited it with the Rohtak Treasury.

The Income Tax Department has also been informed, the officer said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Rohtak DELHI
