Families Of J&K Youths Held In Delhi Red Fort Blast Deny Links, Say ‘Our Car Is At Home’

The families of two young men from Jammu and Kashmir, arrested in connection with the Red Fort car blast in Delhi, have denied any involvement, claiming that the duo have never visited the national capital and do not own a vehicle with a Haryana registration number.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday night detained Umar and Aamir from Jammu and Kashmir for alleged links to the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station that killed nine people and injured several others earlier this week.

Reacting to the arrests, the families of the accused said they were shocked to learn of the development. “Our sons have never even been to Delhi. The car mentioned in the reports is not ours — our vehicle is parked at home,” one family member told reporters.

The parents also claimed that their children were engaged in local work and had no connection to any illegal or extremist activities. They urged authorities to conduct a fair investigation and release them if found innocent.

