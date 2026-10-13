Delhi Police Seek More Time For 273 CAPF Companies Amid Fears Of Fresh Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police seeks extension for 273 CAPF companies.

Cited intensified protests by CJP and other organizations.

Potential challenges flagged near Parliament, ECI, minister offices.

Delhi Police has sought an extension of the deployment of 273 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the national capital until October 20, citing the possibility of intensified protests and potential law-and-order challenges at key locations.

In a letter dated October 12, 2026, addressed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Office of the Special Commissioner of Police, Operations, requested that the deployment continue beyond October 12 to ensure adequate security arrangements across Delhi.

The MHA had sanctioned a total of 301 CAPF companies for deployment in the capital until October 12. Of these, 221 were approved through a communication dated October 6, while another 80 companies were sanctioned on October 8. The police have now sought an extension for 273 of the 301 companies, reported News18.

Delhi Police Flags Risk Of Fresh Protests At Key Locations

The request comes amid intelligence inputs cited in the letter suggesting that marches and demonstrations by activists associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other organisations could intensify. The protests are reportedly linked to demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Jantar Mantar and the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters identified as potential sites.

Delhi Police has also flagged the possibility of protesters gathering in large numbers near other sensitive locations, including Parliament House, India Gate, and the offices and residences of ministers. Such gatherings could pose additional law-and-order challenges, the communication states.

The letter also mentions the possible participation of activists from other political groups and organisations, including the Bhim Army and student unions. It additionally refers to potential demonstrations involving groups described in the document as anti-social elements.

Police Cite Need For Rapid Deployment Of Security Personnel

According to the communication, the anticipated developments could lead to unforeseen law-and-order situations requiring the immediate mobilisation of additional personnel.

The letter also refers to statements attributed to prominent CJP members, who reportedly indicated that the government should be prepared for a prolonged agitation. Police have cited these developments as part of their assessment of the security situation.

Delhi Police said maintaining sufficient CAPF strength alongside its own personnel was essential to ensure that forces could be deployed at short notice and respond effectively to emerging security requirements.

28 CAPF Companies Yet To Report To Delhi Police

The letter states that 28 of the 80 additional CAPF companies sanctioned for deployment in Delhi had not reported to the police as of October 12.

Against this backdrop, Delhi Police has requested that the deployment of 273 companies be extended until October 20, 2026, to maintain security preparedness and manage any potential escalation in protests.

The request was addressed to the Joint Secretary of the Police-II Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The communication records the police's request for an extension but does not confirm whether the ministry has approved it.