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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Police Vows Vigilance, Legal Action Against CJP, Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of Connaught Place Protest

Delhi Police Vows Vigilance, Legal Action Against CJP, Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of Connaught Place Protest

Dipke has called for a nationwide ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration on October 16, urging people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court declined CJP protest, police assured management.
  • CJP protest at Connaught Place opposes members' recent arrest.
  • Arrests followed Jantar Mantar protest after site denotification.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, from holding a protest at Connaught Place on October 16. The court recorded the Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take “all possible measures” to manage the situation.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who raised concerns that the proposed demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place could disrupt business activities and affect traders and others working in the area, Bar and Bench reported.

The court has listed the matter for further consideration on November 3.

Dipke Calls For ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ Demonstration

Dipke has called for a nationwide ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration on October 16, urging people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm with the national flag.

He has described the proposed march as a protest against the arrests of fellow CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. In his appeal, Dipke said waving the Tricolour was not a crime and urged people in other cities to organise similar gatherings.

Dipke has also indicated that he could be arrested over the protest call, Hindustan Times (HT) had reported earlier.

Delhi Police Assures Court Of ‘All Possible Measures’

During Thursday’s hearing, the Delhi Police assured the court that it would take appropriate steps in view of the concerns raised by the petitioner.

Gupta argued that Central Park was not a designated protest venue and that the proposed gathering could affect traffic, access to public spaces and commercial activity around Connaught Place, particularly during the festive period.

The petition sought restrictions on the planned demonstration, citing its potential impact on traders and others operating in the busy commercial area.

ALSO READ: ‘Symbol Of Anarchy’: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi After Supreme Court’s Remarks On Protest

CJP Members Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Judicial Custody

The proposed demonstration comes days after CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail. They were arrested along with CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which the Delhi Police recently denotified as a designated protest site.

The arrests followed a demonstration during which CJP members allegedly raised slogans demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police cited alleged trespassing, violations of prohibitory orders and breaches of peace-bond conditions in connection with the action against the activists.

Jantar Mantar Removed From List Of Designated Protest Sites

The Delhi Police had earlier removed Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites and identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for demonstrations, HT reported.

The High Court’s refusal to restrain the October 16 protest comes with the police having assured it that measures would be taken to manage the situation. The matter is scheduled to come up again on November 3.

Protest Against Arrests Of Saurav Das And Ashutosh Ranka

Dipke announced the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ programme on Wednesday, October 14. He called for the demonstration in protest against the arrests of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, urging people to participate with the national flag.

Das and Ranka were arrested along with CJP activist Ajinkya Shinde. According to the police, the action followed their alleged entry into Jantar Mantar, which the Delhi Police recently removed from the list of designated protest sites.

Before the arrests, CJP members had staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The police cited alleged unauthorised entry, violations of prohibitory orders and breaches of conditions related to maintaining peace in connection with the action against the activists.

After removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites, the Delhi Police identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for demonstrations.

ALSO READ: ‘Mary Millben Can Praise BJP, Imran Khan Can’t Criticise It’: Dipke On Actor’s Exit Notice

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Delhi High Court's decision regarding the CJP's planned protest?

The Delhi High Court declined to stop the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from holding its protest at Connaught Place on October 16. The court recorded the Delhi Police's assurance to manage the situation.

Why is the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' demonstration being held?

The demonstration is called by Abhijeet Dipke in protest against the arrests of fellow CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Dipke stated that waving the Tricolour is not a crime.

Who challenged the planned CJP protest and what were their concerns?

Anil Kumar Gupta, a street vendor, filed the petition. He was concerned the protest would disrupt business activities and affect traders and others in Connaught Place.

What led to the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka?

CJP members were arrested for allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which is no longer a designated protest site. Police cited trespassing, prohibitory order violations, and breaches of peace-bond conditions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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