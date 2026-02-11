Delhi Police Sends Notice To Penguin Over Gen MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fresh twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding Four Stars of Destiny, the yet-to-be-published memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Delhi Police’s Special Cell has now stepped in, issuing a formal notice to Penguin Random House India and seeking detailed responses amid allegations that versions of the manuscript may have been circulated without authorisation.

The move signals that what began as a publishing dispute has now escalated into a wider legal and political flashpoint.

Delhi Police has added sections related to criminal conspiracy in the FIR filed in connection with the alleged leak of the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General MM Naravane (Retd.): Sources pic.twitter.com/8Ucm87r6ZA — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Police Seek Answers From Publisher As Leak Allegations Surface

On Wednesday, the Special Cell formally approached Penguin Random House India with a notice requesting clarification on several issues related to the book’s status.

"Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a Delhi Police official confirmed.

The action follows reports that the manuscript of Naravane’s memoir may have been illegally shared in digital and possibly other formats. Those claims have already led to the registration of an FIR, intensifying scrutiny over how and where the alleged versions surfaced.

At the heart of the matter lies a key question: if the book hasn’t been published, how did copies, or what appear to be copies, enter circulation?

Naravane Shares Publisher’s Statement: "This is the Status of the Book"

As speculation mounted, General Naravane took to social media platform X to share Penguin’s official statement. He added a brief message of his own: "This is the status of the book."

This is the status of the book. https://t.co/atLtwhJvl0 — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) February 10, 2026

His post effectively endorsed the publisher’s position, that Four Stars of Destiny has not been formally released in any format.

The gesture, however, did little to quell the controversy. Instead, it drew sharper attention to the conflicting narratives now playing out in public view.

Penguin: No Copies Published, Distributed Or Sold

In a statement issued earlier this week, Penguin Random House India made its stance unequivocally clear.

The publisher said it holds the sole publishing rights to Four Stars of Destiny and emphasised that the memoir has not gone into publication. According to Penguin, no print or digital copies have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public.

The company also issued a firm warning: any version of the book currently circulating, whether as a printed document, PDF, or online file, would constitute copyright infringement.

In short, Penguin maintains that any copy in the public domain is unauthorised.

Rahul Gandhi Raises Questions, Cites 2023 Social Media Post

The issue took on a political dimension when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi publicly questioned Penguin’s position.

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi referred to a December 2023 post from Naravane’s X account. In that post, the former Army chief had written: "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."

Gandhi argued that the publisher’s current claim and Naravane’s earlier post cannot both be correct.

"This is the tweet Mr Naravane has made. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don’t think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He further claimed the book appeared to be available on Amazon at the time and reiterated his belief in Naravane’s account over the publisher’s.

The remarks have added political weight to what was already a sensitive issue involving a former Army chief and a major publishing house.

Penguin Clarifies

In response to Gandhi’s comments, Penguin issued another clarification aimed at explaining how book publishing timelines work.

Under the heading "A quick guide to how book publishing works at Penguin Random House India," the publisher stated: "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing."

The clarification suggested that promotional announcements or retailer listings, including pre-order links, do not necessarily mean a book has entered formal publication.

In other words, a book can be marketed or listed in advance without being officially released.

Congress Alleges Memoir Contains "Inconvenient" Material

Adding another layer to the dispute, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the memoir contains statements that could be politically uncomfortable for the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He did not cite specific passages but indicated that the content may be sensitive.

"Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin is telling the truth or the (former) Army chief is telling the truth. That is the issue," Gandhi said.

The allegation has sharpened political interest in a book that, according to its publisher, has not yet reached readers.