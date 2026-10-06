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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Police Rejects Misconduct Allegations Against Women At Protest, Arrests Man Over Viral 'AI Video'

Delhi Police Rejects Misconduct Allegations Against Women At Protest, Arrests Man Over Viral 'AI Video'

According to the Additional DCP, the footage circulating on social media appears to show a senior police officer allegedly misbehaving with a woman during the protest.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 12:25 PM (IST)

The Delhi Police has rejected allegations that a senior police officer misbehaved with a woman during a protest at Jantar Mantar, saying the CCTV footage being circulated on social media is fake and AI-generated.

New Delhi Additional DCP Manjeet said at a press conference that the person who allegedly created and circulated the video has admitted to doing so and has been arrested.

Delhi Police Says Viral CCTV Footage Is AI-Generated

According to the Additional DCP, the footage circulating on social media appears to show a senior police officer allegedly misbehaving with a woman during the protest.

The video was uploaded from an Instagram account named 'News Aaina'. Police investigated the account and found that it was being operated by a man identified as Nadeem. He has since been arrested.

Police Book Nadeem Under Multiple BNS Sections

Additional DCP Manjeet said that during questioning, Nadeem admitted that the video had been edited using AI tools. "He told us that his intention was to tarnish the image of the Delhi Police and create unrest," the officer said.

Police have registered a case against Nadeem Ahmed under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These include Section 353 BNS for allegedly spreading false information with the intent to cause harm to public peace or public order, Section 352 for an act that could provoke a breach of peace, and Section 336 related to forgery.

Police said additional sections have also been invoked and the matter is being investigated.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Delhi POlice CJP Protest Delhi ASP
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