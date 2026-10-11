Delhi Police Register Over 20 FIRs Over Attempts To Hold CJP Protest

Delhi Police have registered more than 20 FIRs over attempts to hold protests in the national capital without authorisation, officials said on Sunday. The cases involve alleged offences such as obstructing public servants from performing their duties, assaulting police personnel and taking the law into one's own hands.

The cases were registered as protesters assembled around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, an Executive Magistrate on Sunday ordered the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who had been placed under preventive arrest by Delhi Police, according to the party's head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh.

Singh had earlier said that the three leaders were scheduled to appear before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station at 9 am on Sunday. In a post on X, she said a Delhi Police official had informed her about the appearance and that she would visit the police station with other lawyers representing the party.

The three leaders were detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday after arriving in Delhi to participate in the planned protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Over 3,000 Protesters Detained In Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi Police detained more than 3,000 protesters demonstrating against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Those detained included opposition leaders such as former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Authorities deployed extensive security arrangements across the capital to prevent a law-and-order situation at Jantar Mantar. The proposed demonstration was disrupted, with protesters gathering in smaller groups at different locations across the city.

The administration had denied permission for the protest and warned against unauthorised assemblies. Internet restrictions, roadblocks and traffic diversions were also put in place to prevent a recurrence of the violence that marked the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

According to police, the detained protesters were taken to several locations, including Chhatrasal Stadium and various police stations. Most of them, including the opposition leaders, were released later on Saturday evening.

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathee was also detained at his residence in Gurugram on Saturday and released early on Sunday.

CJP Leader Announces Fresh March On Sunday

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde announced that protesters would march towards Jantar Mantar again on Sunday. He said the agitation would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned.