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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Police arrests four linked to firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai

Delhi Police arrests four linked to firing at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI): Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Police suspect they were acting on the directions of Anil Pandit, a gangster operating from abroad, he said.

The arrested accused are: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

"The four were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Subsequently, Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai moved an application seeking permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the plea and granted three days' transit remand to the Mumbai Police team," said the official.

According to the chain of events detailed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Kunal was recently released from jail on bail. A friend from Harsana village introduced him to Anil Pandit, a 32-year-old US-based gangster from Panipat and an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kunal soon began communicating with Pandit through an encrypted messaging application, the official said.

"On Pandit's directions, Kunal and his associate Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar," he said.

Around two months ago, Kunal met Radha and developed a relationship with her. He subsequently disclosed his activities to her and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with a weapon.

On October 15, Kunal allegedly dropped Radha and her associate Babita at New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was hidden in Radha's bag, and throughout the journey, Kunal remained in touch with them through the encrypted messaging application and relayed instructions from Pandit, the official said.

The two women reached Mumbai on October 17. After deboarding the train at Dadar, they checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near their hotel.

"The next day, around 7 pm, the firing was reported at Shroff's car. Pandit informed Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape. Radha and Babita left Mumbai for Delhi on the Dadar-Haridwar Express on October 18. They were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday, while Kunal and Sumit were arrested in Sonipat," the officer said.

Further investigation into the alleged network and the accused's roles is underway. PTI BM RUK

RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 21 October 2026
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