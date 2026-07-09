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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi-NCR Reels Under Monsoon Chaos; Waterlogged Roads, Gridlock In Gurugram Prompts WFH Advisory

Delhi-NCR Reels Under Monsoon Chaos; Waterlogged Roads, Gridlock In Gurugram Prompts WFH Advisory

Heavy rain flooded Delhi-NCR roads, causing traffic chaos as many employees worked from home while people waded through waterlogged streets.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Heavy overnight rain caused widespread waterlogging across Delhi-NCR.
  • IMD issued red/orange alerts, predicting continued intense rainfall.
  • Flooded roads disrupted travel, many commuters worked from home.
  • Civic agencies deployed teams, advising residents to avoid travel.

Heavy overnight rain battered Delhi-NCR, triggering widespread waterlogging, severe traffic congestion and major commuting disruptions across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. As roads remained submerged on Thursday morning, many office-goers chose to work from home to avoid getting stranded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi and an orange alert for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gurugram, warning that intense rainfall is likely to continue through the day.

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood Risk

The IMD has cautioned that Delhi-NCR could witness more spells of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, increasing the likelihood of flash floods and waterlogging in low-lying areas. According to his assessment, eastern parts of the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad and north and east Delhi, could receive up to 200 mm of rainfall. Central, west and south Delhi, along with Faridabad, may record between 100 mm and 150 mm, while Gurugram could receive 70 mm to 150 mm of rain.

Dahiya urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, warning that persistent showers could result in extensive waterlogging across several parts of the NCR.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Mayhem: Delhi On Red Alert; Mumbai Battles Flooding, Transport Chaos

Traffic Chaos Forces Employees To Work From Home

The heavy rain significantly disrupted the morning commute, prompting many employees to skip office and log in from home instead. The decision came after Tuesday's traffic chaos, when thousands of commuters spent hours stuck on flooded roads.

Traffic remained lighter than usual across Gurugram's Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road, with several office parking areas reporting fewer vehicles than on a normal working day.

Waterlogging Brings Traffic To A Crawl

Despite reduced traffic volumes, several major roads across Gurugram remained flooded. Waterlogging was reported along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, where multiple vehicles reportedly stalled in knee-deep water.

Flooded stretches were also reported in Sectors 31 and 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector 10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, as per reports.

In several parts of Delhi and neighbouring cities, pedestrians were seen wading through waterlogged streets as overflowing drains and continuous rainfall slowed traffic movement.

Civic Agencies On High Alert

Municipal teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the traffic police have been deployed to pump out water, regulate traffic and respond to rain-related complaints.

Authorities have also warned that ongoing infrastructure works, particularly along Golf Course Extension Road, have narrowed carriageways, worsening congestion whenever heavy rain leads to flooding.

With more rainfall forecast over the next 24 hours, officials have advised residents to avoid non-essential travel, monitor weather updates and remain alert as flash flood risks continue across the Delhi-NCR region.

Before You Go

Delhi Rain: Delhi-NCR Turns Into ‘Flood City’ as Heavy Rain Exposes Civic Challenges

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather alert for Delhi-NCR?

The IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi and an orange alert for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Gurugram. Intense rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day.

Why are commuters in Delhi-NCR working from home?

Many office-goers chose to work from home to avoid getting stranded due to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion. This decision follows previous traffic chaos.

What is the rainfall forecast for Delhi-NCR?

The IMD forecasts more spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms, increasing flash flood risks. Eastern NCR could receive up to 200 mm of rain, with other areas seeing 70-150 mm.

What advice has been issued to residents?

Officials advise residents to avoid non-essential travel, monitor weather updates, and remain alert. Flash flood risks continue across the Delhi-NCR region.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Delhi-NCR Rain Ghaziabad NOIDA Gurugram Delhi NCR Rain
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