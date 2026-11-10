‘More Than A Boat Ride’: Rekha Gupta On Delhi’s Namo Yamuna Safari, 40-Minute Cruise And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister launched 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' for tourism.

Electric vessels ensure sustainable river tourism and recreation.

Chief Minister called it a reflection of faith in Yamuna.

IWAI developed this project with Delhi government agencies.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched the recreational 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' in Delhi, introducing a new river-based tourism attraction in the national capital. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the launch. Developed along the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna, the service aims to offer residents and visitors a new way to experience the river while promoting tourism and recreational activities.

The initiative is being developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in collaboration with several Delhi government agencies.

Namo Yamuna River Safari

Operating along a 5-km stretch from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur, Delhi's new river cruise features 40-minute rides for up to 30 passengers per boat. Online bookings will be available via the Delhi Tourism website.



While official ticket rates are awaited, prices are expected to be around Rs 500 per person.

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Rekha Gupta Calls Yamuna Safari A New Experience For Delhi

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative was more than a cruise or boat ride, describing it as a reflection of people's faith and devotion towards the Yamuna.

She said: "Today, we are all set to witness something truly special here in Delhi: the launch of the 'Namo Yamuna Safari' on the sacred Yamuna River. This initiative is about much more than just a cruise, a safari, or a boat ride; it is a reflection of our deep-rooted faith, love, and devotion toward 'Maa Yamuna'."

Gupta said the attraction would provide Delhi residents with an experience that previously required travelling to other cities. She highlighted the planned light and sound show, recreational activities and facilities for children and adults.

Inviting people to visit the site, she said, "I invite the people of Delhi to come here and experience the 'Yamuna Safari' along the route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. Bring your children to see the sacred Yamuna and enjoy nature."

#WATCH | Delhi Government to launch 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' today. Visuals from Sonia Vihar. https://t.co/mkuzFGfQhx — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026

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CM Highlights Infrastructure And Environmental Initiatives

Gupta also referred to infrastructure projects undertaken in Delhi, saying projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been implemented to ease congestion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, in collaboration with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. She cited the construction of flyovers and expressways as part of the effort.

Speaking about environmental initiatives, the Chief Minister said the government was working to ensure that festivals could be celebrated while improving environmental conditions. She also promised a larger Chhath celebration this year.

In an earlier social media post, Gupta said the river cruise would bring people closer to the Yamuna, create recreational opportunities and give Delhi's riverfront a new identity.

Electric Vessels To Promote Sustainable River Tourism

The Yamuna has been designated as National Waterway-110 under the National Waterways Act, 2016. Trial runs of the cruise vessel were successfully conducted last month in the presence of senior officials from the IWAI and the Delhi government.

According to the statement, electric-powered cruise vessels will demonstrate the potential of inland waterways for clean and sustainable mobility while adding a recreational attraction to the National Capital Region.

Multiple Agencies Involved In Developing The Service

The recreational cruise service is being developed by the IWAI in coordination with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government.

The project is part of efforts to develop the Yamuna stretch as a recreational destination and expand the use of inland waterways in the capital.