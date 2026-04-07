Delhi minister Sirsa directs fast-tracking of trials for 22 anti-pollution innovations

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI): Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday directed civic and transport agencies to expedite field trials of 22 innovations shortlisted under the Delhi government's Innovation Challenge to tackle the capital's persistent air pollution problem.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sirsa with officials from multiple agencies, including Delhi Transport Corporation, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation, and Department of Health and Family Welfare, officials said.

The focus of the meeting was accelerating trial runs for 22 ground-breaking innovations selected from 284 entries received from across the nation, they said.

According to the officials, the shortlisted technologies will be deployed for real-world trials lasting 30 to 90 days at locations such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, Red Fort Grounds, primary health centres, fire stations and stretches in Punjabi Bagh, Kirti Nagar and Rohini.

"Independent monitoring by IIT Delhi, National Physical Laboratory and International Centre for Automotive Technology will ensure scientific rigour, with data collection targeted by the end of May 31, assessments in May-June, and final GNCTD recommendations by July," an official said.

Of the 22 selected innovations, 13 are aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and include retrofit emission control devices, vehicle-mounted air filters, particulate matter collectors and after-treatment systems for heavy-duty diesel vehicles.

The remaining nine technologies focus on ambient air pollution reduction and include large-scale air purifiers, air treatment towers, pole and road-divider-mounted dust collectors, and radio-wave particulate aggregators.

Sirsa directed all agencies to extend full support, including providing logistical support, granting permissions for device installations, ensuring power connections and issuing no objection certificates (NOCs).

"Move swiftly in approving site permissions, arranging for vehicles and providing power connectivity, the timely completion of trial runs is critical to providing Delhi with evidence-based, deployable solutions for cleaner air," the minister said.

The Innovation Challenge targets low-cost, scalable solutions to tackle the air pollution problem of Delhi, and slash PM2.5 and PM10 from vehicular exhaust and ambient sources.

For the 22 shortlisted innovations, the government may spend up to Rs 10 lakh each to conduct field trials, enabling seamless deployment and testing across multiple Delhi locations, according to officials aware of the matter.

Top performers among them will compete for winner prizes, with the grand champion securing Rs 50 lakh, first runner-up Rs 25 lakh, and second runner-up Rs 10 lakh.

Monday's meeting also mapped post-trial roadmaps, including result evaluation, scale-up identification, and government adoption.

"The government is determined to provide Delhi with better air, better life," Sirsa said. PTI AHD DIV DIV

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)