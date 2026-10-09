Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 9 PM Due To ‘Security Reasons’ Ahead Of CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Metro closed gates ahead of CJP protest.

Restrictions began 9 PM Friday, continuing through Saturday.

Affected stations had entry/exit closed for security reasons.

Interchange facility available, except at New Delhi metro station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

In a service update posted on X, DMRC said the restrictions would remain in force on October 10 until further notice. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.

DMRC Announces Security Restrictions

Sharing the update on its official X account, DMRC said the decision had been taken for security reasons.

DMRC said: "Service Update. Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station."

Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 9, 2026

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The corporation also shared a list of the affected stations. The restrictions concern station entry and exit, while interchange arrangements will remain available at the specified stations, with the stated exception of New Delhi Metro station.

Metro Stations To Be Affected

Inderlok

Shahdara

Rithala

Rohini

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital

Kanhaiya Nagar

Netaji Subhash Place

Seelampur

Welcome

Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar

Azadpur

Adarsh Nagar

Jahangirpuri

Haiderpur Badli Mor

Vishwavidyalaya

Vidhan Sabha

Civil Lines

Kashmere Gate

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Lok Kalyan Marg

Chawri Bazar

Rajiv Chowk

New Delhi

Seva Teerth

Dilli Haat-INA

Hauz Khas

Jor Bagh

Arjan Garh

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Jhandewalan

Supreme Court

Indraprastha

Mandi House

Barakhamba Road

Karol Bagh

Rajendra Place

Jama Masjid

Janpath

ITO

Delhi Gate

Khan Market

Jangpura

Lajpat Nagar

Ashram

Majlis Park

Shalimar Bagh

Maujpur-Babarpur

Jafrabad

Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin

Yamuna Vihar

Khajuri Khas

Kalindi Kunj

Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

Jamia Millia Islamia

Okhla Vihar

Shivaji Stadium



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CJP Protest Scheduled For Saturday

The metro restrictions come ahead of the CJP protest planned in the national capital on Saturday. The security measures are expected to affect passengers using the listed stations, particularly those travelling to or from areas near the protest.