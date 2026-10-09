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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 9 PM Due To ‘Security Reasons’ Ahead Of CJP Protest

Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From 9 PM Due To ‘Security Reasons’ Ahead Of CJP Protest

The metro entry and exit gates will be closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and will continue through Saturday, October 10, until further notice.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Metro closed gates ahead of CJP protest.
  • Restrictions began 9 PM Friday, continuing through Saturday.
  • Affected stations had entry/exit closed for security reasons.
  • Interchange facility available, except at New Delhi metro station.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

In a service update posted on X, DMRC said the restrictions would remain in force on October 10 until further notice. However, interchange facilities will continue to be available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.

DMRC Announces Security Restrictions

Sharing the update on its official X account, DMRC said the decision had been taken for security reasons.

DMRC said: "Service Update. Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 and continuing on 10th October, 2026 till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station."

ALSO READ: Mail, Express Services To New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled On Oct 10 Amid CJP Protest Call

The corporation also shared a list of the affected stations. The restrictions concern station entry and exit, while interchange arrangements will remain available at the specified stations, with the stated exception of New Delhi Metro station.

Metro Stations To Be Affected

  • Inderlok
  • Shahdara
  • Rithala
  • Rohini
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital
  • Kanhaiya Nagar
  • Netaji Subhash Place
  • Seelampur
  • Welcome
  • Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar
  • Azadpur
  • Adarsh Nagar
  • Jahangirpuri
  • Haiderpur Badli Mor
  • Vishwavidyalaya
  • Vidhan Sabha
  • Civil Lines
  • Kashmere Gate
  • Patel Chowk
  • Central Secretariat
  • Lok Kalyan Marg
  • Chawri Bazar
  • Rajiv Chowk
  • New Delhi
  • Seva Teerth
  • Dilli Haat-INA
  • Hauz Khas
  • Jor Bagh
  • Arjan Garh
  • Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
  • Jhandewalan
  • Supreme Court
  • Indraprastha
  • Mandi House
  • Barakhamba Road
  • Karol Bagh
  • Rajendra Place
  • Jama Masjid
  • Janpath
  • ITO
  • Delhi Gate
  • Khan Market
  • Jangpura
  • Lajpat Nagar
  • Ashram
  • Majlis Park
  • Shalimar Bagh
  • Maujpur-Babarpur
  • Jafrabad
  • Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin
  • Yamuna Vihar
  • Khajuri Khas
  • Kalindi Kunj
  • Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh
  • Jamia Millia Islamia
  • Okhla Vihar
  • Shivaji Stadium

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro May Seal Off 57 Stations Tonight Before Saturday’s CJP Rally At Jantar Mantar

CJP Protest Scheduled For Saturday

The metro restrictions come ahead of the CJP protest planned in the national capital on Saturday. The security measures are expected to affect passengers using the listed stations, particularly those travelling to or from areas near the protest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some Delhi Metro stations being closed?

The closures are due to security reasons, ahead of a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

When will the metro station entry and exit gates be closed?

Entry and exit gates will be closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and will continue through Saturday, October 10, until further notice.

Will interchange facilities be available at the affected metro stations?

Yes, interchange facilities will remain available at all affected stations, with the sole exception of New Delhi Metro station.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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