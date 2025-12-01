Delhi MCD By-Election 2025 Concludes With 38.51% Voter Turnout Across 12 Wards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi’s Municipal Corporation by-election across 12 wards concluded calmly on Sunday, with a voter turnout of 38.51% recorded by 5.30 pm. Compared to the 50.47% turnout in the 2022 MCD elections, polling numbers remained moderate but steady. The State Election Commission confirmed that the day passed without any disruptions, clashes, or incidents at any voting centre.

The results will be announced on 3 December.

Tight Security And Smooth Polling Across Wards

A total of 51 candidates, including 26 women, contested the by-polls held across 12 wards of the national capital.

Officials reported that no technical glitches in EVMs affected the voting process, enabling uninterrupted polling throughout the day.

Among all wards, Chandni Mahal recorded the highest turnout at 55.93%, while Greater Kailash reported the lowest at 26.76%.

AAP And BJP Trade Allegations During Polling

Even as voting progressed smoothly, political tensions surfaced between the AAP and the BJP.

AAP alleged that “a former police station in-charge, in plain clothes, was campaigning for the BJP candidate in Southpuri ward.” The party also accused the Election Commission of ignoring the issue.

The BJP rejected the allegations, saying AAP had “already begun creating excuses for its defeat.”

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, after visiting seven wards, said the party was confident of a strong performance.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh echoed the sentiment, thanking voters for turning up and expressing hope that the BJP would emerge as the “clear and decisive winner.”

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj reiterated his objections, alleging misuse of police links, while BJP leaders responded by accusing AAP of attempting “fake voting.”

Ward-Wise Turnout Figures Released

According to the State Election Commission, the ward-wise voter turnout was as follows:

Chandni Mahal: 55.93%

55.93% Greater Kailash: 26.76%

26.76% Mundka: 44.50%

44.50% Shalimar Bagh-B: 36.53%

36.53% Ashok Vihar: 33.82%

33.82% Chandni Chowk: 35.65%

35.65% Dwarka-B: 29.76%

29.76% Dichau Kalan: 37.20%

37.20% Narayana: 42.76%

42.76% Sangam Vihar-A: 44.40%

44.40% Dakshin Puri: 40.23%

40.23% Vinod Nagar: 36.47%

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Casts Vote, Urges Strong Public Participation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged citizens to vote in large numbers, calling it a democratic responsibility that strengthens governance and development.

She cast her vote at her local polling station along with her family, saying she had fulfilled her “democratic duty.”

In a post on X, she wrote, “Voting is an essential part of our democratic process, and our participation reinforces democratic values.”

Counting On 3 December; Larger Political Signals Expected

The counting on 3 December is expected to indicate the mood of Delhi’s voters following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the assembly elections earlier this year.

For the by-polls, the SEC deployed the following across 580 booths in 143 polling centres:

2,320 officials

580 home guards

2,265 additional personnel

13 companies of Central Armed Police Forces

Among the 51 candidates, the BJP fielded 8 women, while AAP nominated 6 women, and the Congress 5 women.

The by-polls hold political significance as they reflect public sentiment after the BJP won 48 of 70 Assembly seats, returning to power in Delhi after nearly three decades and unseating AAP.