Delhi man dies hours after quarrel with locals, 2 held

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI): A 50-year-old man died at his residence in Delhi's Karawal Nagar area hours after he had a quarrel with some local people, following which police apprehended two people, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jaikishan, a resident of Shakti Vihar, he said.

According to police, information was received at Dayalpur police station around 7:30 am on Tuesday regarding a quarrel involving Jaikishan the previous night and his subsequent death.

"During preliminary inquiry, Jaikishan's wife told police that he had a quarrel with some local boys around 9:30 pm on Monday. However, he returned home afterwards and there was no further altercation," a senior police officer said.

Later, Jaikishan complained of chest pain. His wife, with the help of a neighbour, took him to a nearby hospital, where he was administered medication and underwent an ECG. Doctors subsequently advised that he be taken to GTB Hospital.

Jaikishan was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was examined and treated before being advised to attend the outpatient department the following day.

He was then brought back home.

In the early hours of Tuesday, he reportedly fell in the bathroom and later died at his residence, police said.

No visible external injury marks were found on his body during preliminary examination. A crime team inspected the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The two persons with whom Jaikishan had reportedly quarrelled -- Titu (25) and Deepak (28), both residents of the same locality -- have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM NB NB

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