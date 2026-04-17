Donald Trump Congratulates Taranjit Singh Sandhu On Appointment As Delhi Lt Governor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump congratulated Sandhu on Delhi Lieutenant Governor appointment.

Sandhu discussed strengthening India-US cooperation at Freedom250 launch.

Sandhu, former US Ambassador, took oath March 11.

Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, now Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

Washington DC [US], April 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated "seasoned" diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US ties. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic experience and extended his best wishes for his new role.



"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India relationship. Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties!" Trump wrote.



Meanwhile, Delhi LG Sandhu highlighted the importance of strengthening India-US cooperation in the 'Freedom250' celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, which were launched in the national capital on Wednesday. Sandhu, who attended the launch event, said the engagement provided an opportunity to deepen collaboration between the two countries, particularly in investment and technology.



"It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the residents of our National Capital," Sandhu said in a post on X.



Taranjit is the grandson of the eminent Sikh leader, Teja Singh Samundri. On March 11, Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.



Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)