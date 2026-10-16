A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, alleging that remarks made during an interview sought to incite the Indian Army and police to revolt against the government.

The complainant, advocate Vivek Garg, has submitted representations to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the North District DCP and the Station House Officer of Roop Nagar police station, seeking registration of a case and an investigation under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, Rathee's alleged statements amounted to an attempt to wage war against the country and the Union government, and were part of a purported conspiracy. The complainant has cited videos available on social media in support of the allegations.





Garg has also sought an investigation into Rathee's sources of income and alleged contacts. He has further requested that Rathee's passport be seized as part of the action sought in the complaint.

The allegations are contained in the complaint; no details about any FIR or police action were provided in the information available.

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Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case

In another development, a Delhi court has issued a fresh summons to Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case, noting that he has been living in Austria for the past seven years and has come to India amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests in the national capital.

Judicial Magistrate Rahul Jain passed the order on October 12 while hearing a plea filed by Vikas Pandey, a member of the BJP's IT Cell, seeking fresh summons to Rathee.

The court observed that the complainant had been trying to serve the summons on Rathee for several years. The court noted that Rathee had first been summoned in the case in July 2019. It subsequently directed that fresh summons be issued to him at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video about him on his YouTube channel. The latest order concerns the issuance and service of summons in the pending defamation case.

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