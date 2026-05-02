Delhi Judge Found Dead in Safdarjung, Suicide Suspected; Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi judge found deceased, suspected suicide by hanging.

Judge's father reported marital discord and alleged harassment.

A Delhi lower court judge, Aman Kumar Sharma, allegedly died by suicide in the Safdarjung area of the national capital. According to initial information, he is suspected to have died by hanging. The Delhi Police has initiated inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As per official records, Sharma joined the Delhi Judicial Services on June 19, 2021. He completed his BA LLB from Symbiosis Law School, Pune, in 2018. During his tenure, he handled a range of criminal and civil matters and served in different jurisdictions as a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) and Civil Judge. He had also taken charge as the full-time Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East District at Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, with effect from October 18, 2025. Officials said no foul play has been established so far, though all angles are being examined, ANI reported.

A relative of the judge’s family said he was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to the statement given by his father to the police, Sharma had called him around 10 pm the previous night, expressing distress and saying it had become difficult for him to continue living. His father immediately left from Alwar and reached Delhi around midnight.

The father later told police that Sharma had been facing marital discord and alleged harassment over the past two months. According to him, Sharma had also complained about interference in his personal life. The situation reportedly escalated the following morning, when an argument broke out at home. The father said he moved to another room during the altercation, after which the noise subsided.

When he later tried to check on his son, he was unable to locate him. Calls to Sharma’s phone were heard ringing inside the bathroom. Family members, along with others present, attempted to open the locked door. Eventually, a window in the shaft was accessed using a ladder, and a security guard entered the bathroom, where Sharma was found hanging.

Sharma was 30 years old. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.