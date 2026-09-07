14 Lakh For A Night! Delhi Hotel Prices Skyrocket Ahead Of BRICS Summit

Delhi’s hotel market is witnessing a sharp surge in demand ahead of the BRICS Summit, with the arrival of foreign guests and delegations expected to increase activity across the capital. Finding rooms at five-star hotels around September 12 and 13 has become increasingly difficult. Demand has pushed room rates at several hotels to more than double compared with the previous week, while some luxury suites are reportedly being offered for as much as Rs 14 lakh for a single night.

The biggest pressure on hotel bookings is being seen around the dates of the BRICS Summit. Several prominent hotels in Delhi are already fully booked for the period.

At hotels where rooms are still available, guests may have to pay between around Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh for a one-night stay. Availability has also become extremely limited at most major hotels in Lutyens’ Delhi and Aerocity. According to a report, a room at a Taj hotel that normally costs around Rs 1.5 lakh per night is now being priced at between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 15 lakh.

Luxury Suites Become Extremely Expensive

The expected arrival of foreign heads of state, diplomats and high-profile international delegations has further fuelled demand for premium accommodation.

Rates for presidential and super-luxury suites at leading five-star hotels have reportedly climbed to around Rs 14 lakh per night. Prices of regular executive and deluxe rooms have also increased several times due to limited availability.

The increase in hotel demand is also reflected in online search trends. According to travel platform Ixigo, searches for five-star hotels in Delhi have increased by around 50 per cent.

During the same period, several hotels recorded a week-on-week increase of more than 100 per cent in room rates.

Security Arrangements Limit Hotel Availability

Security agencies and the Ministry of External Affairs have reportedly reserved a significant portion of rooms at strategically important hotels, keeping in mind the security and accommodation requirements of foreign guests attending the summit.

This has directly affected regular bookings. With VIP protocols and heightened security arrangements in place, getting a room at some of the capital’s top hotels has become extremely difficult for ordinary travellers.

As availability at Delhi’s major hotels has declined, premium hotels in neighbouring areas are also witnessing increased demand.

Travellers and guests unable to find accommodation in Delhi are turning to hotels in the National Capital Region and Gurugram. The impact of the summit, therefore, is extending beyond Delhi to the wider hotel market in the NCR.

Hotel Bookings Up 25 Per Cent

According to data from Cleartrip’s PeekABoo Trends Tracker, hotel bookings in Delhi around the BRICS Summit weekend were 25 per cent higher than during the corresponding period last year.

The data indicates the expected rise in movement and demand for accommodation in the capital during the summit. The report also said bookings at most five-star hotels in Delhi for the summit period have already been filled.

Regular Hotel Tariffs Also Rise

Hotels in the capital are preparing to host foreign guests and delegations. The Lalit hotel in New Delhi is expected to accommodate delegations and representatives from several countries.

According to the hotel’s General Manager Vishal Sharma, delegations and representatives from countries including South Africa, Burundi and the UAE may stay at the hotel.

Sharma said the BRICS Summit has led to an exceptional increase in demand for hotel rooms. With demand rising, room rates have increased by around 30 per cent compared with the hotel’s normal tariff.

Foreign Guests Provide Major Boost To Hotel Business

The BRICS Summit has created a significant business opportunity for Delhi’s hospitality sector. Demand for rooms has risen sharply amid increased movement of foreign delegations, officials and other visitors.

At the same time, limited availability has pushed prices higher. As a result, Delhi’s hotel market is witnessing both a surge in bookings and an extraordinary increase in room rates around the summit.