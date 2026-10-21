The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear urgent pleas filed by All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora and CJP workers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Bora has challenged a notice issued by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) directing her to furnish a Rs 10,000 bond to maintain peace. Meanwhile, Das and Ranka have approached the High Court challenging their judicial custody.

Neha Bora Challenges Rs 10,000 Bond Notice

Bora had approached the High Court on Monday against a Delhi Police notice requiring her to furnish a bond before the SEM. She had sought an urgent hearing, but the matter could not be taken up at night due to the Dussehra vacation.

The petition seeks the quashing of the notice and a direction restraining the police from taking any punitive action against the AISA president.

Bora has been at the forefront of recent protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Delhi Police issued the notice on October 17, directing Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The notice asked her to explain why she should not be required to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with a surety, to ensure that she maintained peace during the inquiry.

Delhi HC Agrees To Hear CJP Workers' Plea

The Delhi High Court also agreed to urgently hear a petition filed by CJP workers Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging their judicial custody.

The court agreed to take up the matter after their lawyer sought urgent listing. The duo's current period of judicial custody is also set to end on Wednesday, and they are scheduled to be produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on the day.

A bench led by Delhi High Court judge Justice Subramonium Prasad will hear the matter.