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English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi HC Rejects PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' March

Delhi HC Rejects PIL Seeking NIA Probe Into CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' March

The Delhi High Court rejected a PIL seeking an NIA probe into the CJP's July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march, saying it is for the Centre—not the court—to decide on such an investigation.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Protest against NEET paper leak led to clashes, injuries.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe by the NIA or any "specialised agency" into the Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament on July 20 to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and other related issues.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the alleged incidents of vandalism were given the knowledge and notice of the authorities, who would take action according to the law.

The bench also said it was for the Centre to refer any case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, and not the court.

In view of the court's observations, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked the petitioner's counsel to consider withdrawing the PIL, following which the petitioner requested the bench to withdraw the same.

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"The PIL is dismissed as withdrawn," the court ordered.

The petitioner, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, the ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said in the PIL that the participation of activists and political leaders as well as the alleged involvement of foreign-funded organisations, has raised serious questions about the "true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest".

It said these concerns call for a "comprehensive investigation" to ascertain if any "external elements were involved in activities prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India".

"In these circumstances, the petitioner seeks appropriate directions for registration of an FIR, a thorough and impartial investigation into the incidents connected to the protests, and further investigation by an appropriate specialised agency, including the National Investigation Agency, if the competent authority considers that the material disclosed warrants investigation under the applicable law," the plea submitted.

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting since June 20 demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities.

On July 20, thousands of protesters gathered at the Jantar Mantar for a 'Chalo Sansad' march to press their demands, despite heavy security deployment.

As the crowds swelled, police lathi-charged and tear-gassed the protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament, on Day 1 of the Monsoon Session.

The ensuing clashes left several police personnel and protesters injured. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main reason for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest?

The CJP was protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak and other alleged examination irregularities. They also demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Published at : 24 Jul 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court NIA Probe NEET UG Paper Leak CJP Protest Chalo Sansad March
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