Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court gives AAP leaders final reply chance.

Contempt case involves posts targeting Justice Swarana Sharma.

Proceedings arose from excise policy case developments.

Justice Sharma initiated proceedings, later recused from hearing.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders a final opportunity to file their responses in a criminal contempt case initiated over allegedly defamatory social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj asked the six leaders to submit their replies within three weeks, citing a report from the court registry that all relevant documents had been served on them.

The leaders named in the proceedings are Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak.

Court Warns AAP Leaders Of Closing Right To File Replies

The bench said the leaders could raise any grievance about documents allegedly not being supplied in their responses. Their lawyers had submitted that some documents were still missing.

"...all the papers have been served. Now you file your reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close your right. Last opportunity," the bench said.

There was no immediate response from the AAP leaders or the party.

On September 21, the High Court had granted the leaders four weeks to file their responses. It had also allowed them to approach the judicial registrar to obtain copies of documents and other material forming the basis of the contempt proceedings that had not been supplied to them.

Contempt Case Followed Face-Off Between Kejriwal And Justice Sharma

The contempt proceedings stem from an unprecedented face-off between Justice Sharma and Kejriwal following developments in the Delhi excise policy case.

On February 27, a trial court discharged Kejriwal and others in the case and directed departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer.

On March 9, Justice Sharma stayed the direction for action and deferred proceedings by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the matter. Kejriwal subsequently sought the transfer of the case from her bench, but Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya rejected the plea on March 13.

Justice Sharma Recused Herself From Contempt Proceedings

On April 5, the AAP leaders sought Justice Sharma's recusal from the case. She rejected their request on April 20.

A week later, on April 27, Kejriwal informed the judge that he would boycott the proceedings. Sisodia and Pathak subsequently sent similar letters.

On May 5, the court decided to appoint senior advocates as amici curiae to represent the three leaders, but the matter was deferred. Justice Sharma initiated contempt proceedings on May 14 and later recused herself from the case.

She said a judge who had initiated contempt proceedings over allegedly defamatory, contemptuous and vilifying social media material targeting her could not continue hearing the matter.

Lawyer Seeks Action Against More AAP Leaders

Separately, lawyer Ashok Chaitanya sought contempt action against Kejriwal, Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and a journalist, alleging that they had run a coordinated campaign targeting Justice Sharma.

The latest hearing comes as the six AAP leaders face the deadline to submit their responses before the High Court proceeds further with the contempt case.