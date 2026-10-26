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English NewsNewsIndiaImmigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court

Immigration Officers Can Detain Travellers For Extra Checks Despite Valid Visas: Delhi High Court

Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order while dismissing a petition by an Indian citizen who alleged repeated scrutiny at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport despite holding a valid German Business Schengen visa.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian traveller faced repeated scrutiny despite holding valid German visa.
  • Annulled prior visa prompted German embassy alert and immigration checks.
  • Delhi High Court upheld officers' power for additional security checks.
  • Court dismissed petition, finding immigration actions were not arbitrary.

The Delhi High Court has held that immigration officers are empowered to detain travellers for further questioning and conduct additional security checks, even if they possess valid visas and have visited the destination country multiple times.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by an Indian citizen holding a valid German Business Schengen visa. The petitioner alleged that he was repeatedly subjected to additional scrutiny at the departure and arrival immigration counters at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport despite possessing valid travel documents.

In an order dated October 14, which was released later, Justice Amit Mahajan observed that immigration officers were authorised to seek information from travellers when necessary. The court cited Section 3 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which empowers officers to require travellers to furnish information considered necessary and appropriate.

Why The Traveller Was Subjected To Additional Checks

The petitioner’s earlier Schengen visa had been annulled. After submitting fresh applications, he was subsequently granted three more visas.

However, following the annulment of his earlier visa, he was subjected to additional verification at the airport’s immigration counters on several occasions. Although he was allowed to travel each time, he challenged the repeated scrutiny, arguing that it was unwarranted because he held a valid visa.

The Centre’s counsel told the court that the German Embassy had issued an alert after the earlier visa was annulled. The alert directed that neither the petitioner nor any other person could be allowed to travel to Germany using the annulled visa and remained valid until October 31, 2027.

Centre Says Immigration Checks Were A Due Diligence Measure

The Centre submitted that immigration authorities had verified the petitioner’s existing visa with the local airline officer as a due diligence measure in view of the earlier annulment.

The counsel also told the court that the German Embassy had not made any formal request to withdraw the alert. She said the petitioner was questioned at the embassy’s behest but was allowed to depart each time after examination by immigration authorities.

Delhi HC Dismisses Petition

Dismissing the petition, the court observed that the inconvenience caused by additional verification following the annulment of the petitioner’s earlier visa was not, by itself, sufficient grounds for judicial interference.

The court said the authorities could not be held to have exercised their powers arbitrarily in the circumstances of the case. It also noted that the petitioner had not claimed that he was prevented from travelling abroad or denied permission to depart after being examined by immigration officials.

The order therefore upheld the immigration authorities’ actions in the circumstances presented before the court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can immigration officers detain travelers who possess valid visas?

Yes, the Delhi High Court has ruled that immigration officers can detain travelers for further questioning and security checks. This applies even if travelers hold valid visas and have visited their destination multiple times, citing Section 3 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Why was the petitioner in the case subjected to repeated additional scrutiny at the airport?

The petitioner's earlier Schengen visa had been annulled, prompting the German Embassy to issue an alert. This alert, valid until October 31, 2027, led to additional verification at immigration counters as a due diligence measure.

What was the Delhi High Court's decision regarding the petition against repeated scrutiny?

The Delhi High Court dismissed the petition, stating that the inconvenience caused by additional verification was not sufficient for judicial interference. The court observed that authorities did not act arbitrarily, as the petitioner was never prevented from traveling.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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Delhi High Court Immigration
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