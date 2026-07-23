India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaDelhi HC To Hear Plea Claiming CJP Protest Backed By Foreign Funding

Delhi HC To Hear Plea Claiming CJP Protest Backed By Foreign Funding

The petition comes days after thousands of students participated in the CJP-called march on July 20 to demand accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

A public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Parliament' march was backed by foreign funding and infiltrated by anti-social elements will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The petition comes days after thousands of students participated in the CJP-called march on July 20 to demand accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case. Police resorted to a baton charge during the protest, leaving several students injured. A number of police personnel were also hurt in the clashes.

PIL Seeks NIA Probe Into Alleged Conspiracy

The petition filed before the Delhi High Court claims the protest was part of a larger conspiracy involving organisations receiving foreign funding and certain political elements.

It seeks an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged conspiracy. The High Court has agreed to hear the PIL on Friday. The PIL further alleges that the march turned violent, disrupted public movement, and involved attacks on journalists. It also claims that government and private property were damaged during the protest.

According to the petition, there was an attempt to breach the security perimeter around Parliament, and several police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes. The PIL has been filed by Satish Kumar Agrawal.

Earlier Plea Against Baton Charge

On July 21, the Delhi High Court had declined to grant an urgent hearing on a separate petition alleging police brutality against students during the protest, remarking that the court should not be dragged into the matter. It, however, listed the case for hearing the following day.

On July 22, the same Bench issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police, seeking their response to the allegations of excessive force. Both have been directed to file their replies within four weeks.

The court also ordered that CCTV footage and body camera recordings related to the protest be preserved. The next hearing in that case has been scheduled for September 11.

Before You Go

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
High Court Delhi HC CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi HC To Hear Plea Claiming CJP Protest Backed By Foreign Funding
Delhi HC To Hear Plea Claiming CJP Protest Backed By Foreign Funding
India
Kerala HC Refuses To Suspend Sentence Of 2 Convicts In 2017 Actress Assault Case
Kerala HC Refuses To Suspend Sentence Of 2 Convicts In 2017 Actress Assault Case
India
Tamil Nadu Renames CM Breakfast Scheme After Ex-CM Kamaraj, Expands It To Classes 6-8
Tamil Nadu Renames CM Breakfast Scheme After Ex-CM Kamaraj, Expands It To Classes 6-8
India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Slams Rahul Gandhi's Protest Near PM's House, Calls It 'Insincere'
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Slams Rahul Gandhi's Protest Near PM's House, Calls It 'Insincere'
Advertisement

Videos

PARLIAMENT DEADLOCK: Opposition Stands Firm on Education Minister’s Resignation Before Discussion
Politics: Opposition Targets PM Modi Over Silence on Student Protest
Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Target Government Over Student Protests, Announce Mega March
BJP vs Opposition: NEET Row Escalates in Parliament as Opposition Demands Education Minister’s Resignation
Parliament NEET Row: BJP Accuses Congress of Avoiding NEET Debate, Highlights Fast-Track Court Decision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget