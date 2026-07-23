Delhi HC To Hear Plea Claiming CJP Protest Backed By Foreign Funding

A public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Parliament' march was backed by foreign funding and infiltrated by anti-social elements will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The petition comes days after thousands of students participated in the CJP-called march on July 20 to demand accountability in the alleged NEET paper leak case. Police resorted to a baton charge during the protest, leaving several students injured. A number of police personnel were also hurt in the clashes.

PIL Seeks NIA Probe Into Alleged Conspiracy

The petition filed before the Delhi High Court claims the protest was part of a larger conspiracy involving organisations receiving foreign funding and certain political elements.

It seeks an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged conspiracy. The High Court has agreed to hear the PIL on Friday. The PIL further alleges that the march turned violent, disrupted public movement, and involved attacks on journalists. It also claims that government and private property were damaged during the protest.

According to the petition, there was an attempt to breach the security perimeter around Parliament, and several police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes. The PIL has been filed by Satish Kumar Agrawal.

Earlier Plea Against Baton Charge

On July 21, the Delhi High Court had declined to grant an urgent hearing on a separate petition alleging police brutality against students during the protest, remarking that the court should not be dragged into the matter. It, however, listed the case for hearing the following day.

On July 22, the same Bench issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police, seeking their response to the allegations of excessive force. Both have been directed to file their replies within four weeks.

The court also ordered that CCTV footage and body camera recordings related to the protest be preserved. The next hearing in that case has been scheduled for September 11.