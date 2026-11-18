People often prefer travelling by train for long-distance journeys as they can book tickets according to their budget and requirements. Now, imagine completing the same journey in considerably less time than before. This could soon become a possibility for passengers travelling from Delhi to Assam, if a proposed bullet train corridor becomes a reality.

A proposal to run a bullet train between Delhi and Guwahati has come to light. The project could significantly reduce travel time and may also offer passengers a cheaper alternative to air travel.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the proposed bullet train corridor on his official social media account on X. He also posted a route map of the Northern Bullet Train Corridor. The proposal could benefit passengers travelling between Delhi and Assam.

According to the graphics shared by the chief minister, the bullet train fare could be lower than that of flights. This means passengers may not only save considerable travel time but could also complete the journey at a lower cost than air travel.

Delhi To Assam Journey In Less Than 8 Hours

Currently, a train journey from Delhi to Assam takes more than 30 hours. However, once the proposed bullet train corridor becomes operational, the journey could be completed in less than eight hours.

This would be a significant reduction in travel time. However, the proposal is still at the planning stage, and there is no confirmed timeline for its implementation.

When Will The Bullet Train Start Operating?

The plan to run a bullet train between Delhi and Assam has been proposed, but the government has not yet clarified when work on the project will begin or when passengers will be able to travel on the service.

This means that no launch date has been announced so far.

Another important question is how much passengers will have to pay for a ticket. However, ticket prices have not yet been finalised. It is therefore too early to estimate the cost of travelling from Delhi to Guwahati on the proposed bullet train.

Train To Pass Through Several Cities

The proposed train will pass through several cities before reaching Guwahati. These include Agra, Kanpur and Ayodhya, among others.

The corridor could benefit passengers travelling from Delhi to Assam as well as those looking to travel to the cities along the route.

The biggest advantage of the proposed bullet train corridor would be the significant reduction in travel time. Passengers could reach Assam from Delhi in less than eight hours, compared with the more than 30 hours currently required by train.

The fare is also expected to be lower than that of flights, although the final ticket prices are yet to be announced.

A shorter journey could also give a boost to tourism by making travel to Assam quicker and more convenient.

Modern trains such as Vande Bharat have already made rail travel more comfortable and convenient for passengers. If the proposed bullet train corridor becomes operational, it could further transform long-distance rail travel.