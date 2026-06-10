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HomeNewsIndiaDelhi govt suspends former DGHS among two senior officers amid procurement irregularity probe

Delhi govt suspends former DGHS among two senior officers amid procurement irregularity probe

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): Amid allegations of irregularities in procurement of medicines, the Delhi government has suspended former DGHS and former head of office at the BJRM Hospital, according to official order.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): Amid allegations of irregularities in procurement of medicines, the Delhi government has suspended former DGHS and former head of office at the BJRM Hospital, according to official orders.

The separate orders, issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department's Vigilance Branch on Tuesday, said the action was taken under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and would take immediate effect.

The suspensions of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, the former director general of health services (DGHS), and Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former head of office and chief public analyst at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, were ordered following directions from Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The Delhi government has not publicly disclosed the specific allegations that form the basis of the contemplated disciplinary proceedings mentioned in the suspension orders.

During the suspension period, Dr Aggarwal and Dr Ranga will have Delhi as their headquarters and will not be allowed to leave without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, the orders stated.

They will also be entitled to a subsistence allowance under Fundamental Rule 53, subject to furnishing the prescribed certificate that they are not engaged in any other employment, profession or business for remuneration.

Dr Aggarwal in May filed a petition before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), challenging an earlier order of the Delhi government transferring her and placing her under "awaiting posting" without assigning any new role.

She alleged that her transfer was "punitive", "arbitrary" and linked to a recent vigilance inspection conducted in the health department.

The plea stated that vigilance officials sought procurement-related files linked to medicines, surgical items and medical equipment on May 18 and 19.

According to the application, Dr Aggarwal "cooperated fully" with vigilance officials, shared available records and even sought duplicate "shadow files" to ensure continuity of patient care and procurement work.

Her counsel earlier argued that despite this cooperation, she was abruptly removed from the DGHS post within days of the vigilance exercise, a statement said. PTI SGV PRK PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:17 AM (IST)
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